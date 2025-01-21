Skip to Search
105.9 Kiss-FM - #1 for Smooth R&B and Old School
DELIVERED BY NETA BROOKLINE
January 21, 2025
Show St. Jude Kids Some Love This Valentine’s Day
Win Tickets to the Millennium Tour 2025
January 10, 2025
Support The American Red Cross Wildfire Relief Efforts
Beasley Best Community of Caring – Human Trafficking Awareness
Score With BetRivers And 105.9 Kiss FM!
January 18, 2025
Martin Luther King Jr. and Detroit: 5 Powerful Historical Ties
Michigan Lottery: $5 “Lucky 10s” instant tickets
September 30, 2024
Donate Now To Help The People Affected By Hurricane Helene
Download The 105.9 KISS FM App
Ways to Listen To 105.9 KISS FM Detroit, Subscription Free!
Sign Up For The Kiss & Tell Newsletter
Here’s How You Can Listen To KISS FM Detroit With Alexa!
January 28, 2025
Michigan in for an ‘Unsettled’ Spring, Farmer’s Almanac Says
Dunkin’ Brings Back Valentine’s Day Menu with Two Heart-Shaped Doughnuts
January 27, 2025
Michigan Weather Forecast Moving Away from Arctic Temperatures
Valentine’s Day Vacation Ideas for Michiganders Looking for Warmth
January 23, 2025
Spring Weather Outlook for Michigan
January 22, 2025
Affordable Spring Break Spots for Michiganders
Top 7 Things to Do in Detroit This Weekend: Red Wings, Lunar New Year, Mozart & More!
January 21, 2025
Michigan Arctic Weather Has an End in Sight
January 18, 2025
Martin Luther King Jr. and Detroit: 5 Powerful Historical Ties
January 28, 2025
Drake Teases PartyNextDoor Collab Album: ‘Be Back in a Flash. $$$OON’
Sly & The Family Stone: 15 Essential Tracks (And Who Sampled Them)
January 27, 2025
Rick Ross Faces Nearly $65,000 Tax Debt, Report Claims
This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 27
North West Raps in Japanese on FKA Twigs’ New Song ‘Childlike Things’
January 24, 2025
Lil Wayne Sets 2025 Release for ‘Tha Carter VI’ Album
Kanye West Claims Billionaire Status, Reveals $2.77B Net Worth
Kendrick Lamar Reveals SZA as Surprise Guest for Super Bowl Halftime Show
January 24: A Significant Day in Hip Hop & R&B History
January 28, 2025
How Quentin Tarantino ‘Saved’ Michelle Yeoh’s Career
Andie MacDowell on Reverse Nepotism: ‘I’m Margaret Qualley’s Mom!’
January 27, 2025
Questlove’s Sly Stone Documentary Set for Hulu Release
Dark Horse Comics Drops Neil Gaiman, ‘Anansi Boys’ Canceled
January 24, 2025
Pamela Anderson Deserves Her Flowers For ‘The Last Showgirl’
Which Oscars Snub Surprised Us the Most?
Will ‘Wicked’s’ Cynthia Erivo Be the Youngest EGOT Winner?
2025 Awards Season: Important Dates to Remember
January 23, 2025
Prosecutors Ask Potential Jurors About Rihanna Connections in A$AP Rocky Gun Trial
January 14, 2025
5 Fast Home Workout Tips For The New Year
January 10, 2025
Quitter’s Day: 60% of Americans Made Resolutions, But Most Give Up By Mid-January
January 9, 2025
Supporting California’s Fire Victims: How You Can Make a Difference
January 7, 2025
M&M’s Rolls Out Strawberries & Creme Flavor for Valentine’s Day
December 4, 2024
McDonald’s Cleared By CDC After E. Coli Outbreak Investigation
November 27, 2024
Pepsi Releasing New Gingerbread Soda for the Holidays
October 24, 2024
Transform Boring Layovers into Exciting Adventures with These 7 Tips
Leverage Social Media to Find Career Opportunities with These 6 Tips
October 23, 2024
6 Simple Steps to Creating the Perfect Travel Itinerary
The Honorable Judge Greg Mathis
22:42
Download
Aug 8th, 2022
The Fight For Reproductive Rights
17:31
Download
Aug 8th, 2022
The Protests of Detroit Developments
23:52
Download
Aug 8th, 2022
Dear, Brandon
24:07
Download
Aug 8th, 2022
Mental Health Assistance
11:46
Download
Aug 8th, 2022
A Search For Qualified Judges
25:40
Download
Jul 25th, 2022
A Senator’s Stand Against Hate
16:42
Download
Jul 22nd, 2022
City Councils Hold Out Vote
43:06
Download
Jul 10th, 2022
Connect 313
21:38
Download
Jul 10th, 2022
The Honorable Judge Greg Mathis
22:42
Download
Aug 8th, 2022
Interview with Songwriter Brock Berryhill
37:26
Download
Nov 7th, 2020
Win Tickets to see “We Them Ones” Comedy Tour!
Win Tickets to See NoCap at The Fillmore Detroit!
Win Tickets to See ‘We Them Ones’ Comedy Tour
Win Tickets to The 17th Annual Motor City Blues Festival
Win Tickets to see Katt Williams: Heaven on Earth Tour!
Win Tickets to The Legends of Laughter Tour
New Year New Cash $2025
Michigan Lottery: $5 “Cash Flurries” instant tickets
Win Tickets to see Gangstagrass!
LEGENDS OF LAUGHTER
February 15
7:00 pm
-
11:00 pm
Justin Timberlake’s The Forget Tomorrow World Tour
February 20
7:00 pm
-
11:00 pm
‘WE THEM ONES’ COMEDY TOUR
March 7
6:00 pm
-
11:00 pm
The Millennium Tour 2025
March 8
7:00 pm
-
11:00 pm
Boyz II Men
March 14
7:00 pm
-
11:00 pm
THE 17TH ANNUAL MOTOR CITY BLUES FESTIVAL, FEATURING KING GEORGE, TUCKA, POKEY BEAR, WEST LOVE, J-WONN, AND RONNIE BELL
March 29
7:00 pm
-
11:00 pm
Katt Williams: Heaven on Earth Tour
April 12
8:00 pm
-
11:00 pm
THE INVITATION TOUR FEATURING: JOE, MUSIQ SOULCHILD AND ERIC BENÉT
May 3
6:00 pm
-
11:00 pm
The Wiz
June 17
8:00 am
-
June 19
10:00 pm
