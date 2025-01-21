Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

January 21, 2025

Show St. Jude Kids Some Love This Valentine’s Day

Win Tickets to the Millennium Tour 2025

January 10, 2025

Support The American Red Cross Wildfire Relief Efforts

Beasley Best Community of Caring – Human Trafficking Awareness

Score With BetRivers And 105.9 Kiss FM!

January 18, 2025

Martin Luther King Jr. and Detroit: 5 Powerful Historical Ties

Michigan Lottery: $5 “Lucky 10s” instant tickets

September 30, 2024

Donate Now To Help The People Affected By Hurricane Helene

January 28, 2025

Michigan in for an ‘Unsettled’ Spring, Farmer’s Almanac Says

Dunkin’ Brings Back Valentine’s Day Menu with Two Heart-Shaped Doughnuts

January 27, 2025

Michigan Weather Forecast Moving Away from Arctic Temperatures

Valentine’s Day Vacation Ideas for Michiganders Looking for Warmth

January 23, 2025

Spring Weather Outlook for Michigan

January 22, 2025

Affordable Spring Break Spots for Michiganders

Top 7 Things to Do in Detroit This Weekend: Red Wings, Lunar New Year, Mozart & More!

January 21, 2025

Michigan Arctic Weather Has an End in Sight

January 18, 2025

Martin Luther King Jr. and Detroit: 5 Powerful Historical Ties

January 28, 2025

Drake Teases PartyNextDoor Collab Album: ‘Be Back in a Flash. $$$OON’

Sly & The Family Stone: 15 Essential Tracks (And Who Sampled Them) 

January 27, 2025

Rick Ross Faces Nearly $65,000 Tax Debt, Report Claims

This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 27

North West Raps in Japanese on FKA Twigs’ New Song ‘Childlike Things’

January 24, 2025

Lil Wayne Sets 2025 Release for ‘Tha Carter VI’ Album

Kanye West Claims Billionaire Status, Reveals $2.77B Net Worth

Kendrick Lamar Reveals SZA as Surprise Guest for Super Bowl Halftime Show

January 24: A Significant Day in Hip Hop & R&B History

January 28, 2025

How Quentin Tarantino ‘Saved’ Michelle Yeoh’s Career 

Andie MacDowell on Reverse Nepotism: ‘I’m Margaret Qualley’s Mom!’ 

January 27, 2025

Questlove’s Sly Stone Documentary Set for Hulu Release

Dark Horse Comics Drops Neil Gaiman, ‘Anansi Boys’ Canceled 

January 24, 2025

Pamela Anderson Deserves Her Flowers For ‘The Last Showgirl’

Which Oscars Snub Surprised Us the Most? 

Will ‘Wicked’s’ Cynthia Erivo Be the Youngest EGOT Winner?  

2025 Awards Season: Important Dates to Remember  

January 23, 2025

Prosecutors Ask Potential Jurors About Rihanna Connections in A$AP Rocky Gun Trial

January 14, 2025

5 Fast Home Workout Tips For The New Year

January 10, 2025

Quitter’s Day: 60% of Americans Made Resolutions, But Most Give Up By Mid-January

January 9, 2025

Supporting California’s Fire Victims: How You Can Make a Difference

January 7, 2025

M&M’s Rolls Out Strawberries & Creme Flavor for Valentine’s Day

December 4, 2024

McDonald’s Cleared By CDC After E. Coli Outbreak Investigation

November 27, 2024

Pepsi Releasing New Gingerbread Soda for the Holidays

October 24, 2024

Transform Boring Layovers into Exciting Adventures with These 7 Tips

Leverage Social Media to Find Career Opportunities with These 6 Tips

October 23, 2024

6 Simple Steps to Creating the Perfect Travel Itinerary

The Honorable Judge Greg Mathis

22:42 Download Aug 8th, 2022

The Fight For Reproductive Rights

17:31 Download Aug 8th, 2022

The Protests of Detroit Developments

23:52 Download Aug 8th, 2022

Dear, Brandon

24:07 Download Aug 8th, 2022

Mental Health Assistance

11:46 Download Aug 8th, 2022

A Search For Qualified Judges

25:40 Download Jul 25th, 2022

A Senator’s Stand Against Hate

16:42 Download Jul 22nd, 2022

City Councils Hold Out Vote

43:06 Download Jul 10th, 2022

Connect 313

21:38 Download Jul 10th, 2022

The Honorable Judge Greg Mathis

22:42 Download Aug 8th, 2022

Interview with Songwriter Brock Berryhill

37:26 Download Nov 7th, 2020

Contests

Win Tickets to see “We Them Ones” Comedy Tour!

Win Tickets to See NoCap at The Fillmore Detroit!

Win Tickets to See ‘We Them Ones’ Comedy Tour

Win Tickets to The 17th Annual Motor City Blues Festival

Win Tickets to see Katt Williams: Heaven on Earth Tour!

Win Tickets to The Legends of Laughter Tour

New Year New Cash $2025

Michigan Lottery: $5 “Cash Flurries” instant tickets

Win Tickets to see Gangstagrass!

LEGENDS OF LAUGHTER

February 157:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Justin Timberlake’s The Forget Tomorrow World Tour

February 207:00 pm - 11:00 pm

‘WE THEM ONES’ COMEDY TOUR

March 76:00 pm - 11:00 pm

The Millennium Tour 2025

March 87:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Boyz II Men

March 147:00 pm - 11:00 pm

THE 17TH ANNUAL MOTOR CITY BLUES FESTIVAL, FEATURING KING GEORGE, TUCKA, POKEY BEAR, WEST LOVE, J-WONN, AND RONNIE BELL

March 297:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Katt Williams: Heaven on Earth Tour

April 128:00 pm - 11:00 pm

THE INVITATION TOUR FEATURING: JOE, MUSIQ SOULCHILD AND ERIC BENÉT

May 36:00 pm - 11:00 pm

The Wiz

June 178:00 am - June 1910:00 pm

