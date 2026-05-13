Ice Cube and Mike Epps Celebrate 30th Anniversary of ‘Friday’ with Live Show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: Rapper, actor and producer Ice Cube shares a laugh with friend Mike Epps after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on May 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Has it really been 30 years already? Mike Epps and Ice Cube are gearing up to celebrate 30 years of their infamous movie, Friday. They will honor three decades of their comedy on July 17 with a hip-hop/comedy live show at Long Beach Amphitheater.

The Everyday’s Friday: Lyrics, Lougin’ and Laughing show will feature the ultimate lineup for movie lovers. The unannounced lineup will include special guests such as Warren G and the Geto Boys' Scarface. In a statement, Ice Cube said, “Friday has always been about and for the fans who made it a classic and kept it alive for nearly 30 years. To be able to step back out there with Mike Epps and bring that energy to the stage for a one-night-only experience in Long Beach is special. This show represents the beginning of the next chapter.”

The pre-sale for tickets will kick off on Thursday, May 14. Fans can sign up for the all-access membership to gain entry. General sale will open up on Friday, May 15.

The live show will feature a costume contest for fans to dress up as their favorite Friday characters. There will be a $2,000 first place cash prize and an exclusive meet and greet option. There will also be a $1,000 second prize and $500 for third place.

“Every day for the last 30 years, someone has told me how much they loved the Friday franchise and how much the characters mean to them,” Epps said about the Friday film. “To reunite with Cube and bring this one-night-only experience to the fans is incredible.”

On May 12, Ice Cube threw out the first ceremonial pitch to a surprise catcher, Ice Cube.