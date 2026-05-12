Community Talk with “Charity Dean of Michigan Black Business Alliance”.
Mason & Starr in the mornings are the ONLY Detroit radio morning show that continues to build relationships with the Detroit community and local celebrities with their weekly in studio…
Mason & Starr in the mornings are the ONLY Detroit radio morning show that continues to build relationships with the Detroit community and local celebrities with their weekly in studio interviews.
With Community Talk, Mason & Starr have their hands on the pulse of Detroit with Guests who are active in the community, including local celebrities, police officers, comedians and more!
Check out the video of Charity Dean of Michigan Black Business Alliance!