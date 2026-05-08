Mary J. Blige Adds 10 Shows to Las Vegas Residency After Sold-Out Opening Weekend

Following a sold-out opening weekend at Dolby Live at Park MGM, GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning artist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Mary J. Blige has announced 10 additional performances of Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story, The Las Vegas Residency. The newly added dates are Aug. 28–29, Sept. 2, 5–6, and Oct. 23–24, 28, and 30–31. General on-sale begins May 11 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

"Creating a show like this has been something I've always wanted to do," Blige shared. "It's a chance to get my fans together from all over — different cities, states, and countries — to experience something together. My Life, My Story will be just that — with some surprises for my fans that have been there through it all. See you in May!"

The residency features a live band, dancers, and elaborate production, with a career-spanning setlist expected to include hits such as "Family Affair," "Be Without You," "Real Love," and "I'm Goin' Down," among others. The show's opening weekend drew surprise guest appearances from The LOX, Method Man, Jadakiss, and 50 Cent. A limited number of tickets remain for previously announced shows in May, early June, and July.

Pre-sale access for the extended run began Thursday for Citi/AAdvantage cardmembers via Citi Entertainment. MGM Rewards members and Live Nation customers will have access beginning today at 10 a.m. PT, with all pre-sales concluding May 10. All shows are at 8 p.m. local time.