Win tickets to T.I. Live in Detroit – One Night at The Fillmore July 24th!

Get ready for a high-energy night in the heart of Detroit as T.I. takes the stage at The Fillmore Detroit on Friday, July 24, 2026. Known for his commanding presence and a catalog packed with hits, T.I. brings a show that blends sharp lyricism, Southern influence, and crowd-moving beats.

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From chart-toppers to fan favorites, this is the kind of live performance that hits differently when you’re in the room. Whether you’ve followed T.I. since the early days or you just want a night out with great music and a strong atmosphere, this show delivers without overpromising.

Joining him are Domani and King, adding fresh energy and perspective to the lineup. Together, they round out a night that feels both established and current—something for longtime fans and new listeners alike.

The Fillmore Detroit offers an ideal setting for this kind of show: close enough to feel the music, spacious enough to enjoy the full experience. Expect a lively crowd, solid production, and a setlist that keeps the momentum going from start to finish.

Event Details:

Artist: T.I.

T.I. Support: Domani, King

Domani, King Date: Friday, July 24, 2026

Friday, July 24, 2026 Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

The Fillmore Detroit Purchase tickets here

What to Expect:

A full live set featuring T.I.’s biggest tracks

Opening performances that bring fresh talent to the stage

A vibrant crowd and downtown Detroit energy

A well-produced show in a historic venue

Make plans now and secure your spot for a summer night of live music that keeps things moving. Whether you’re coming with friends or making it a solo night out, this is one of those shows that’s worth being there for.

Register below for your chance to win!