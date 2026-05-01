ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Michigan Lottery: $5 “Back to the Future” instant tickets

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN Listen to Mason & Starr, May 18-22, for your…

Doug Warner
Lottery

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets.

LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN

Listen to Mason & Starr, May 18-22, for your chance to call in and win.

This month's feature is $5 Back to the Future instant tickets

You could win ten – $5 “Back to the Future” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery. You can win up to $500,000. You can win up to fifteen times on each ticket with over 26.8 million dollars in total prizes. Five dollar “Back to the Future” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery, it’s instant fun for everyone.

MiLottery_Vert_cmyk
Lottery
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
Related Stories
Win Tickets to The KISS Block Party featuring Charlie Wilson July 25th!
ContestsWin Tickets to The KISS Block Party featuring Charlie Wilson July 25th!Ben Perez
Win tickets to Teddy Swims September 29th at Little Caesars Arena!
ContestsWin tickets to Teddy Swims September 29th at Little Caesars Arena!Ben Perez
Made for Mom Sweepstakes 🎀
ContestsMade for Mom Sweepstakes 🎀Elizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect