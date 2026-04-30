Win Tickets to The KISS Block Party featuring Charlie Wilson July 25th!

Your Summer Soundtrack Starts Here — Win Tickets to The KISS Block Party

Get ready for a night that brings the groove back to the riverfront. The KISS Block Party is set to light up Detroit with a lineup that defined an era and still moves crowds today. Charlie Wilson takes the stage alongside Evelyn “Champagne” King and Mary Jane Girls featuring Val Young, all performing live at the iconic Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on July 25.

This is more than a concert—it’s a full summer evening built on timeless hits, smooth vocals, and that unmistakable energy you only get from live music under the open sky. Picture the sun setting over the Detroit River, the bass kicking in, and a crowd that knows every word. Whether you grew up on these songs or found them later, this show connects generations through sound.

KISS-FM is giving you the chance to be there.

What makes this night stand out:

A powerhouse lineup featuring legendary voices in R&B and funk

A waterfront venue that delivers both atmosphere and acoustics

A setlist packed with songs you know from the first note

A chance to experience Detroit’s summer concert season at its best

Purchase your tickets here

Bring a friend, bring your energy, and be part of a crowd that’s there for the music. This is the kind of show that feels easy, sounds incredible, and stays with you long after the last encore.

Don’t miss your opportunity to lock in a spot at one of the season’s most anticipated events.

Register To Win Below.