Music Fans Celebrated What Would Have Been Luther Vandross’s 75th Birthday

April 20, 2026, marks the 75th Anniversary of Legendary Music Artist Luther Vandross' birth. A large number of fans, musicians, and music-related organizations are honoring Vandross by acknowledging and celebrating him as one of R&B's greatest and most influential performers ever.

Vandross won eight GRAMMY Awards over his career, including Song of the Year in 2004 for "Dance With My Father." Throughout the 1980s, he worked as a producer for Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, and Diana Ross, cementing his influence both in front of and behind the microphone.

Vandross fell in love with music after witnessing Dionne Warwick in concert. He began singing in groups as a teenager, which eventually led him to become a backup singer for artists such as David Bowie, Bette Midler, Roberta Flack, and Chaka Khan. In 1981, he released Never Too Much, which became a critical and commercial success, officially launching his solo career.