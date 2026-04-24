Music Fans Celebrated What Would Have Been Luther Vandross’s 75th Birthday
April 20, 2026, marks the 75th Anniversary of Legendary Music Artist Luther Vandross’ birth. A large number of fans, musicians, and music-related organizations are honoring Vandross by acknowledging and celebrating…
April 20, 2026, marks the 75th Anniversary of Legendary Music Artist Luther Vandross' birth. A large number of fans, musicians, and music-related organizations are honoring Vandross by acknowledging and celebrating him as one of R&B's greatest and most influential performers ever.
Vandross won eight GRAMMY Awards over his career, including Song of the Year in 2004 for "Dance With My Father." Throughout the 1980s, he worked as a producer for Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, and Diana Ross, cementing his influence both in front of and behind the microphone.
Vandross fell in love with music after witnessing Dionne Warwick in concert. He began singing in groups as a teenager, which eventually led him to become a backup singer for artists such as David Bowie, Bette Midler, Roberta Flack, and Chaka Khan. In 1981, he released Never Too Much, which became a critical and commercial success, officially launching his solo career.
Many of his earlier hits, such as "Never Too Much," "A House Is Not a Home," "Here and Now," "The Power of Love/Love Power," "Wait for Love," and "Dance With My Father," are defining songs throughout his solo career because of how he wrote about love songs. Vandross left an indelible mark on R&B with a signature sound and live performances that set the standard for the genre. This has opened doors for future R&B performers to follow the path that Luther left for them, including John Legend, Alicia Keys, and Anthony Hamilton.
Vandross passed away in July 2005 at age 54 due to complications from a stroke he suffered in 2003. In April, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a few days before what would have been his 75th birthday.