Summer of Live – Score $30 tickets to summer shows!

Make it a Summer of Live! $30 Tickets are coming April 29 - May 5. Over 100 shows including Summer Walker with Monaleo and Odeal on May 31, Lionel Richie & Earth , Wind & Fire on July 1 and Wu-Tang Clan with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony on September 6! Check out the full list list here- LiveNation.com/SummerofLive