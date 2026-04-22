This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 22

April 22 is an iconic date in the Hip-Hop and R&B world. One acclaimed artist whose birthday falls on this day is the American rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who was born in 1990. His 2012 debut album, Lace Up, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. His follow-up albums were equally well received, with General Admission (2015) peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and Bloom (2017) reaching No. 8.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many genre-defining hip-hop and R&B albums and singles were released on this day:

2008: American rapper Prodigy released his third album, H.N.I.C Pt. 2. The album went to No. 36 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American rapper Prodigy released his third album, H.N.I.C Pt. 2. The album went to No. 36 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2008: Bizzy Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony released his twelfth solo album, A Song for You, which featured collaborations with Twista, DMX, Jim Jones, and Joel Madden. The project debuted at No. 148 on the Billboard 200, selling 4,200 copies in its first week.

Bizzy Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony released his twelfth solo album, A Song for You, which featured collaborations with Twista, DMX, Jim Jones, and Joel Madden. The project debuted at No. 148 on the Billboard 200, selling 4,200 copies in its first week. 2008: Minneapolis hip-hop duo Atmosphere dropped their fifth album, When Life Gives You Lemons, You Paint That Sh*t Gold. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 5 and went to No. 13 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Minneapolis hip-hop duo Atmosphere dropped their fifth album, When Life Gives You Lemons, You Paint That Sh*t Gold. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 5 and went to No. 13 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2014: Atlanta rap icon Future dropped his second album, Honest, with guest appearances by Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Drake, Wiz Khalifa, André 3000, Pusha T, and Pharrell. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and was ranked at No. 9 on the Ten Best Rap Albums of 2014.

Atlanta rap icon Future dropped his second album, Honest, with guest appearances by Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Drake, Wiz Khalifa, André 3000, Pusha T, and Pharrell. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and was ranked at No. 9 on the Ten Best Rap Albums of 2014. 2014: Army of the Pharaohs released their fourth album, In Death Reborn, through Vinnie Paz's Enemy Soil label. The album reached No. 63 on the Billboard 200 and No. 16 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Army of the Pharaohs released their fourth album, In Death Reborn, through Vinnie Paz's Enemy Soil label. The album reached No. 63 on the Billboard 200 and No. 16 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2014: Fetty Wap dropped “Trap Queen” as the first single from his eponymously titled debut album. The song became his breakthrough hit, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Fetty Wap dropped “Trap Queen” as the first single from his eponymously titled debut album. The song became his breakthrough hit, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. 2014: Asher Roth released his sophomore album, RetroHash, which featured guest appearances from Vic Mensa, Currensy, Chuck Inglish, and ZZ Ward. It charted at No. 12 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 45 on the Billboard 200.

Asher Roth released his sophomore album, RetroHash, which featured guest appearances from Vic Mensa, Currensy, Chuck Inglish, and ZZ Ward. It charted at No. 12 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 45 on the Billboard 200. 2016: American rapper A$AP Ferg released his second album, Always Strive and Prosper. The album was commercially successful, peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American rapper A$AP Ferg released his second album, Always Strive and Prosper. The album was commercially successful, peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2016: Bankroll Mafia dropped his self-titled debut album through T.I.'s Grand Hustle Records label and Empire Distribution. Supported by the singles “Out My Face” and “Bankrolls on Deck,” it peaked at No. 16 on the US Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart.

Bankroll Mafia dropped his self-titled debut album through T.I.'s Grand Hustle Records label and Empire Distribution. Supported by the singles “Out My Face” and “Bankrolls on Deck,” it peaked at No. 16 on the US Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart. 2022: Los Angeles rapper Blxst launched Before You Go, his debut mixtape. With features from Rick Ross, Grandmaster Vic, Zacari, and Arin Ray, it peaked at No. 90 on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

April 22 marks the anniversary of important cultural milestones in hip-hop and R&B:

1972: Roberta Flack was honored at the inaugural Human Kindness Day held in Washington, D.C. The event, officially dubbed “Roberta Flack Human Kindness Day,” featured a month-long series of educational and artistic activities, including live performances by Roberta Flack and Dick Gregory.

Roberta Flack was honored at the inaugural Human Kindness Day held in Washington, D.C. The event, officially dubbed “Roberta Flack Human Kindness Day,” featured a month-long series of educational and artistic activities, including live performances by Roberta Flack and Dick Gregory. 1985: Music legend Prince released his seventh studio album, Around the World in a Day. The follow-up album to his commercially successful previous release, Purple Rain, went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming Prince and the Revolution's second album to achieve the feat.

Music legend Prince released his seventh studio album, Around the World in a Day. The follow-up album to his commercially successful previous release, Purple Rain, went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming Prince and the Revolution's second album to achieve the feat. 1990: Ruby da Cherry from the New Orleans emo rap duo Suicideboys was born in Metairie, Louisiana. The duo came to prominence in 2018 with their debut album, I Want to Die in New Orleans, which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, becoming their first top-ten album in the US.

Ruby da Cherry from the New Orleans emo rap duo Suicideboys was born in Metairie, Louisiana. The duo came to prominence in 2018 with their debut album, I Want to Die in New Orleans, which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, becoming their first top-ten album in the US. 2007: Beyoncé and Shakira's “Beautiful Liar” dethroned Avril Lavigne's “Best Damn Thing” from the top spot on the UK Singles chart. It was the second No. 1 in the territory for both singers.

Beyoncé and Shakira's “Beautiful Liar” dethroned Avril Lavigne's “Best Damn Thing” from the top spot on the UK Singles chart. It was the second No. 1 in the territory for both singers. 2022: American rapper Pusha T released his fourth studio album, It's Almost Dry. The album charted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and topped the charts in the U.K. and Canada.

Industry Changes and Challenges

April 22 has heralded many tragic events and challenging moments in Hip-Hop and R&B:

2016: Cash Money Records CEO Birdman and his crew stormed the Power 105.1 studio in New York City in what has become one of the most memorable moments in The Breakfast Club's history. During the interview, the visibly aggravated rap mogul confronted the popular radio show hosts Charlemagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee, telling them, “Stop playing with my name.”

Cash Money Records CEO Birdman and his crew stormed the Power 105.1 studio in New York City in what has become one of the most memorable moments in The Breakfast Club's history. During the interview, the visibly aggravated rap mogul confronted the popular radio show hosts Charlemagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee, telling them, “Stop playing with my name.” 2021: American rapper Shock G, from the hip-hop group Digital Underground, died of an accidental drug and alcohol overdose at age 57. He was well known for being the brains behind Digital Underground's 1990 hit, “The Humpty Dance,” which topped the Billboard Rap Singles Chart and peaked at No. 7 on the R&B chart.