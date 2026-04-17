Community Talk with “The O’Jays’ Eddie Levert”.
Mason & Starr in the mornings are the ONLY Detroit radio morning show that continues to build relationships with the Detroit community and local celebrities with their weekly in studio…
Mason & Starr in the mornings are the ONLY Detroit radio morning show that continues to build relationships with the Detroit community and local celebrities with their weekly in studio interviews.
With Community Talk, Mason & Starr have their hands on the pulse of Detroit with Guests who are active in the community, including local celebrities, police officers, comedians and more!
Check out the video of "Eddie Levert with Mason & Starr!
Eddie Levert is a soul icon and founding member of The O'Jays. He's also a childhood friend of Mason, having grown up together in Ohio. They discuss this shared history in depth and trace Levert's rise to fame and continued success. Along the way Mason plays his favorite O'Jays songs and shares the deep connection he has to tracks like "How Time Flies", "Wildflower" and "Back Stabbers".