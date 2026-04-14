Spoil Momma Rotten: Give Her a Day She’ll Never Forget for Mother’s Day!

Mother’s Day is your chance to show appreciation in a way that actually feels special—and KISS-FM is making it easy to go big this year. With the Spoil Momma Rotten contest, you could treat her to a lineup of unforgettable experiences, from live music to great food and a night at the movies. It’s all about creating moments she’ll talk about long after the day is over.

Picture this: a summer night under the stars, great music filling the air, and Mom right there enjoying every second. Or a relaxed evening sharing laughs over pizza, followed by a movie night the whole family can enjoy. These are the kinds of memories that stick—and they’re all up for grabs.

Here’s what you could win:

Two tickets to the KISS Block Party featuring Charlie Wilson at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on July 25th

Two tickets to see Lionel Richie at Little Caesars Arena on July 1st

Four tickets to an MJR Theatre for a movie night your way

$100 in Buddy’s Pizza certificates for a meal worth savoring

Whether you’re celebrating your mom, your partner, or someone who’s always been there like a mom, this is your chance to give her more than just a card. Give her experiences. Give her stories. Give her something she wouldn’t plan for herself—but absolutely deserves.

No complicated steps. No long process. Just a quick entry and a shot at making her day stand out this year.

One lucky listener will win, Register To Win Below.