Spoil Momma Rotten: Give Her a Day She’ll Never Forget for Mother’s Day!

Mother’s Day is your chance to show appreciation in a way that actually feels special—and KISS-FM is making it easy to go big this year. With the Spoil Momma Rotten contest, you could treat her to a lineup of unforgettable experiences, from live music to great food and a night at the movies. It’s all about creating moments she’ll talk about long after the day is over.
Picture this: a summer night under the stars, great music filling the air, and Mom right there enjoying every second. Or a relaxed evening sharing laughs over pizza, followed by a movie night the whole family can enjoy. These are the kinds of memories that stick—and they’re all up for grabs.
Here’s what you could win:
- Two tickets to the KISS Block Party featuring Charlie Wilson at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on July 25th
- Two tickets to see Lionel Richie at Little Caesars Arena on July 1st
- Four tickets to an MJR Theatre for a movie night your way
- $100 in Buddy’s Pizza certificates for a meal worth savoring
Whether you’re celebrating your mom, your partner, or someone who’s always been there like a mom, this is your chance to give her more than just a card. Give her experiences. Give her stories. Give her something she wouldn’t plan for herself—but absolutely deserves.
No complicated steps. No long process. Just a quick entry and a shot at making her day stand out this year.
One lucky listener will win, Register To Win Below.
Contest details: For this contest, enter online at kissfmdetroit.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Tuesday April 14, 2026 and 11:00Pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Thursday May 7, 2026. KISS-FM will randomly select up to one (1) winners on Friday May 8, 2026 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to One (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of KISS-FM. KISS's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here KISS Detroit Master Rules - 105.9 Kiss-FM