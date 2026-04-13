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This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 13

April 13 has brought about many remarkable developments in hip-hop and R&B. Ty Dolla $ign was born on this day in 1982. He shot to prominence with his feature on…

Bianca Barratt
Ty Dolla $ign performs at the BETX Main Stage during the 2025 BET Experience Fan Fest
Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images

April 13 has brought about many remarkable developments in hip-hop and R&B. Ty Dolla $ign was born on this day in 1982. He shot to prominence with his feature on YG's 2010 hit “Toot It and Boot It,” which peaked at No. 67 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at No. 60 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. He would achieve mainstream success with his debut album, Free TC, released in 2015. The project went to No. 14 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the hits “Blasé” and “Saved,” which charted at No. 63 and No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively. 

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several landmark records have been released on this day over the years.

  • 2015: Tyler, the Creator dropped his fourth album, Cherry Bomb, through Odd Future Records. With features from Kanye West, Schoolboy Q, Lil Wayne, and Pharrell Williams, it debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, amassing 58,000 album equivalents in its first week. 
  • 2018: Jim Jones released Wasted Talent, his sixth album, through Vamplife and EMPIRE Distribution. The project peaked at No. 11 on the Independent Albums chart and at No. 131 on the Billboard 200. 
  • 2018: Smokepurpp and Murda Beatz released the collaborative album, Bless Yo Trap, which featured collaborations with A$AP Ferg, Offset, and Lil Yachty. The project went to No. 40 on the Billboard 200 and No. 22 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 

Cultural Milestones

Here are some memorable cultural events in R&B and hip-hop that happened on April 13.

  • 1946: 11-time GRAMMY-winning R&B/soul singer Al Green was born in Forrest City, Arkansas. He is best known for his 1972 hit “Let's Stay Together,” which reached No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard R&B chart.
  • 1985: U.S.A for Africa's “We Are the World” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The charity single, written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie, held the top spot for four consecutive weeks. It also became the first single to be certified multiple-platinum by the RIAA and went on to win four GRAMMYS at the 28th Annual GRAMMY Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. 

Industry Changes and Challenges

The industry has also witnessed tragedies and controversial events on this day.

  • 2010: Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers was released from prison after serving a three-year sentence for tax evasion. His debut solo album, Mr. I, which he started writing lyrics for while incarcerated, would be released seven months after his release. 
  • 2024: Influential Atlanta producer Rico Wade died of heart failure at the age of 52. He was a member of the production group Organized Noize, which helped shape the sound of Southern hip-hop alongside acts like Outkast and Goodie Mob.

April 13 remains a memorable date for many R&B and hip-hop fans. Besides being the release day of many seminal records, it saw the passing of a prolific hip-hop producer and the release of an R&B icon from prison.

This Day In HistoryTy Dolla $ignTyler The CreatorYG
Bianca BarrattWriter
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