This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 13

April 13 has brought about many remarkable developments in hip-hop and R&B. Ty Dolla $ign was born on this day in 1982. He shot to prominence with his feature on YG's 2010 hit “Toot It and Boot It,” which peaked at No. 67 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at No. 60 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. He would achieve mainstream success with his debut album, Free TC, released in 2015. The project went to No. 14 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the hits “Blasé” and “Saved,” which charted at No. 63 and No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively.