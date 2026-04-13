Luther Vandross Said David Bowie Discovered Him, Called Himself Bette Midler’s ‘Fourth Harlette’ in Old Clip
Big opportunities do not always come from careful planning. For Luther Vandross, his career began with a simple, unplanned moment. In a resurfaced clip shared on TikTok, Vandross spoke with…
Big opportunities do not always come from careful planning. For Luther Vandross, his career began with a simple, unplanned moment.
In a resurfaced clip shared on TikTok, Vandross spoke with Rosie O’Donnell on The Rosie O'Donnell Show about how he got his start. When asked about his “big break,” he pointed to David Bowie.
“David Bowie discovered me.”
Discovered in the Studio
The moment happened in 1974 during a recording session for Bowie’s Young Americans. Vandross was there visiting a friend, not planning to perform.
"Yeah, accidentally, he discovered me singing in a studio with him," Vandross shared. "I was on the couch — I was visiting the guitar player who I had gone to school with, Carlos Alomar, and I was on the couch singing, and David overheard me and said, ‘Oh, that sounds great, put it on the record.’ "
That moment led to more opportunities. Bowie later introduced Vandross to Bette Midler.
Working Behind the Scenes
Even after that break, Vandross was not always visible to audiences. He performed with Midler’s backup group, the Harlettes, but often stayed out of sight.
“She went through the list, she went through Katey Sagal, she went through the whole — everyone who was a Harlette, and I’m like ‘Okay, come on, come on' ... and she never mentioned the fact that I was always the fourth Harlette," he said.
O’Donnell said she had seen Midler perform but had "never seen" Vandross on stage.
Vandross explained why.
“You never saw me because I was really shy and I used to stand behind a curtain with a microphone and a monitor and a music stand," he shared. "For all those years, I was the fourth Harlette."
Remembering His Impact
Vandross later became a major voice in music, known for his smooth sound and powerful performances. His story shows how a small moment can lead to something much bigger.
Vandross died on July 1, 2005, at age 54, leaving behind a lasting influence on music.