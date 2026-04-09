Daddy Yankee Named 2026 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year

The Latin Recording Academy will honor Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, known as Daddy Yankee, as the 2026 Person of the Year. He's the first reggaeton artist to receive this distinction.

"This recognition from The Latin Recording Academy is a dream come true," said Daddy Yankee in a statement. "It means a lot because it represents more than just a successful career; it's recognition of years of discipline, struggle, faith and commitment to our culture."

Tuesday brought the announcement. Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, called him "a defining force in the global rise of Latin music."

A private gala will celebrate Daddy Yankee on Nov. 11 in Las Vegas during Latin GRAMMY Week. Other artists and close friends will perform his songs at the tribute concert.

The Puerto Rican star helped bring reggaeton from San Juan's streets to the center of global pop music. His 2004 album Barrio Fino spent 24 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart, and sold more than 8 million copies.

"Gasolina" from that album pushed the genre into the mainstream. He has earned 106 entries on the Hot Latin Songs chart, including seven No. 1 hits. Seven Latin GRAMMYs and 32 nominations through the 26th annual awards have come his way.

"Despacito" alongside Luis Fonsi, spent 56 weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart in 2017. The track later hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It spent 16 weeks at the top.

In 2019, he joined J Balvin, Nicky Jam, Karol G, and others in protesting what they saw as a lack of respect for reggaeton at the Latin GRAMMYs. He said at the time that he did not agree with how the genre had been treated, despite being nominated.

In late 2023, he told fans at his farewell tour stop in Puerto Rico that he was dedicating his life to Christ. CBS News reported that he said Christ lived in him and that he would live for Him.

He returned to music in 2025 with the album Lamento en Baile. ABC News reported in November 2025 that he said "God brought me back with a mission." His song "Sonríele" from that album hit No. 1 on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart last October.