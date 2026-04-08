Queen Latifah Set to Host 2026 American Music Awards

Get ready for a night of music, big performances, and a host who knows how to own the stage. Queen Latifah is stepping back into the spotlight to lead one of music’s biggest nights, bringing her energy and experience with her.

On Tuesday, April 7, CBS and Dick Clark Productions announced that the singer and actress, whose real name is Dana Owens, will host the 52nd annual American Music Awards.

"I am so excited to return to the American Music Awards stage to host this year," Latifah said in a press release. "It’s been an incredible year for music and there is no better place to celebrate than in Vegas."

Not Her First Time

This is not new territory for Latifah. She previously co-hosted the show back in 1995 alongside Tom Jones and Lorrie Morgan. She also performed in 2008, singing "Superwoman" with Alicia Keys and Kathleen Battle.

Her return is something organizers are clearly excited about.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Queen Latifah back as host of the American Music Awards," Jay Penske, CEO of Dick Clark Productions, added. "A true powerhouse and trailblazer, she brings a dynamic presence and deep connection to both fans and fellow artists, making her the perfect choice to lead a night celebrating the biggest names and most defining moments in music."

What to Expect This Year

Fans will not have to wait long for more details. Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, April 14, and voting opens the same day. Voting wraps up on May 8.

More announcements about performers, presenters, and special honorees are expected soon.

Last year’s show was hosted by Jennifer Lopez, who performed a medley of 23 of her biggest hits. The event also included performances from Janet Jackson, Alex Warren, Becky G, and Manuel Turizo, Benson Boone, Blake Shelton, Gloria Estefan, Gwen Stefani, Lainey Wilson, Reneé Rapp, and Rod Stewart.

What Latifah Is Working On Now

Outside of hosting, Latifah has been busy with new projects. She is currently working on a biopic produced by her company Flavor Unit Entertainment along with Westbrook Studios and Jesse Collins Entertainment.

She is also set to return as Ellie in Ice Age: Boiling Point, which is expected to be released in 2027.

When and Where to Watch