ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Queen Latifah Set to Host 2026 American Music Awards

Get ready for a night of music, big performances, and a host who knows how to own the stage. Queen Latifah is stepping back into the spotlight to lead one…

Kayla Morgan
Queen Latifah performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Get ready for a night of music, big performances, and a host who knows how to own the stage. Queen Latifah is stepping back into the spotlight to lead one of music’s biggest nights, bringing her energy and experience with her.

On Tuesday, April 7, CBS and Dick Clark Productions announced that the singer and actress, whose real name is Dana Owens, will host the 52nd annual American Music Awards.

"I am so excited to return to the American Music Awards stage to host this year," Latifah said in a press release. "It’s been an incredible year for music and there is no better place to celebrate than in Vegas."

Not Her First Time

This is not new territory for Latifah. She previously co-hosted the show back in 1995 alongside Tom Jones and Lorrie Morgan. She also performed in 2008, singing "Superwoman" with Alicia Keys and Kathleen Battle.

Her return is something organizers are clearly excited about.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Queen Latifah back as host of the American Music Awards," Jay Penske, CEO of Dick Clark Productions, added. "A true powerhouse and trailblazer, she brings a dynamic presence and deep connection to both fans and fellow artists, making her the perfect choice to lead a night celebrating the biggest names and most defining moments in music."

What to Expect This Year

Fans will not have to wait long for more details. Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, April 14, and voting opens the same day. Voting wraps up on May 8.

More announcements about performers, presenters, and special honorees are expected soon.

Last year’s show was hosted by Jennifer Lopez, who performed a medley of 23 of her biggest hits. The event also included performances from Janet Jackson, Alex Warren, Becky G, and Manuel Turizo, Benson Boone, Blake Shelton, Gloria Estefan, Gwen Stefani, Lainey Wilson, Reneé Rapp, and Rod Stewart.

What Latifah Is Working On Now

Outside of hosting, Latifah has been busy with new projects. She is currently working on a biopic produced by her company Flavor Unit Entertainment along with Westbrook Studios and Jesse Collins Entertainment.

She is also set to return as Ellie in Ice Age: Boiling Point, which is expected to be released in 2027.

When and Where to Watch

The 2026 American Music Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 25. Viewers can watch on CBS or stream the show on Paramount+.

American Music AwardsQueen Latifah
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Singer Michael Jackson receives the Diamond Award on stage during the 2006 World Music Awards at Earls Court on November 15, 2006 in London.
MusicMichael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’ Returns to Peak Position on R&B Digital Song Sales ChartJennifer Eggleston
A split image of Drake and Bad Bunny
MusicNightclub Owner Credits Dinner Introduction for Bad Bunny and Drake PartnershipBriana Kelley
Cardi B performs during her "Little Miss Drama" tour at Madison Square Garden on March 25, 2026 in New York City.
MusicCardi B Confronts Credit Card Thieves After $60,000 Shopping Spree at Saks and AppleBriana Kelley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect