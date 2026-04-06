Gabrielle Union Mourns Her Father’s Death at 81 After Dementia Battle

Losing a parent is never simple, and for Gabrielle Union, the goodbye to her father came after a long emotional journey shaped by dementia. Her dad, Sylvester “Cully” Union Jr., died at 81, leaving behind a family full of love and memories.

Sylvester passed away on Friday, April 3. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Gabrielle shared what those final years were like after he was diagnosed with dementia and later placed in memory care in 2023.

The Reality of Dementia

Gabrielle spoke honestly about how difficult it is to watch someone you love slowly change.

“No matter how much you think you know about dementia, nothing prepares you for the painfully slow disappearing of your loved one,” Gabrielle, 53, wrote. “First it’s repeating words or forgetting little things here or there, then BOOM, he can’t swallow or walk.”

She continued, “The them that you know gets smaller and smaller. You hold out hope for sustained eye contact or a smile; even a hand squeeze can make you feel like they could come back to you 'normal' at any second. It’s brutal and it’s what he experienced, but it wasn’t who he was.”

Remembering Who He Was

Even through the illness, Gabrielle made it clear that her father’s true self never changed. She described him as someone always surrounded by people who cared about him.

“I swear he never met a stranger, just friends he hadn’t met yet. A lifelong, die-hard Nebraska fan, he taught me the values of teamwork, a fierce work ethic, and that you are only as strong as your weakest link, so tend to them first,” she wrote.

She also shared a balanced and honest view of him as a parent.

“He was a perfectly imperfect man and father,” she said, adding that he “acknowledged his imperfections, apologized, and made amends for as long as it took for the hurts to heal.”

“No one was ever left behind or unseen,” she wrote.

A Life Full of Joy

Gabrielle remembered her dad as someone who brought energy and happiness wherever he went.

“He loved music, traveling the world, and spending time with extended family and friends,” she wrote, calling him the “life of every party.”

She also expressed deep gratitude to the people who helped care for him in his final years.

“I am grateful for all who stepped up in his final years to care, nurture, and love on him. My family and I are eternally grateful for the medical and memory care staff who ensured he had the best care. My sisters who stepped up are heroes, and I love you both beyond words,” the actress said.

Love, Loss, and Letting Go

In the end, Gabrielle shared a feeling many people experience when someone they love has been suffering for a long time.

“It’s bewildering to feel relief that the pain has ended, but profound heartbreak at the finality of his time. I know I’m not the first or last Daddy’s girl to go through this, and I’m sending love and healing to anyone suffering the loss of a parent. I know his love is eternal and will find me in every realm,” Gabrielle concluded.

Support From Friends

Many people shared messages of support in the comments, including actress Aja Naomi King, who wrote, “Sending you so much love,” and comedian Robin Thede, who added, “May he dance in heaven always!”

Journalist Kelley Carter also shared kind words: “Your dad was always so incredibly kind. Sending you and your sisters all of my love. Here for you always.”

A Special Bond

Back in October, Gabrielle celebrated her dad’s 81st birthday with photos of family gathered around him, including her husband, Dwyane Wade, and her sister Tracy Union.

She also previously explained how her father’s care impacted her career decisions, saying, “You know, nursing homes, what’s covered by insurance, what’s not, home health aids — like that all adds up and having to really be cognizant of an additional output, I have to go where the money goes.”