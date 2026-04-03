Tina Turner’s Wildest Dreams Returns With Sweeping 30th Anniversary Edition June 26

Parlophone will release Wildest Dreams (30th Anniversary Edition) on June 26 across multiple formats, led by a 4CD/Blu-ray collection that includes the remastered 1996 album, a compilation of B-sides and rare tracks, and the previously unreleased July 20, 1996, concert at Wembley Stadium, mixed from the multi-track master by Jon Bailey at AIR Studios in London.

The super deluxe edition includes the original album remastered on Disc 1, a disc of contemporary B-sides and remixes on Disc 2, the 1996 Wembley Stadium show across Discs 3 and 4, and a Blu-ray featuring a remastered Live in Amsterdam / Wildest Dreams Tour, originally released on VHS and Laserdisc in 1996 and on DVD the following year. New liner notes were written by acclaimed writer and music historian Jason Draper, featuring all-new interviews with Roger Davies, Trevor Horn, and Holly Knight.

The concert film Live in Amsterdam makes its Blu-ray debut in the anniversary set, remastered in 96kHz/24-bit stereo and upscaled to 1080p. Directed by David Mallet, the nearly two-hour film captures Turner's three-night residency at Amsterdam Arena in September 1996. It was nominated for Best Long Form Music Video at the 1997 GRAMMY Awards.

Arriving in April 1996, Wildest Dreams saw Turner collaborate with a cross-section of major songwriters and artists, including U2's Bono and The Edge ("Goldeneye"), Sting ("On Silent Wings"), the Pet Shop Boys ("Confidential"), Sheryl Crow ("All Kinds of People") and Barry White on the duet "In Your Wildest Dreams." In the U.K., the album reached No. 4 and was certified double platinum. Its success launched the third-highest-grossing solo tour at the time, a 16-month run across five continents that concluded in August 1997 after 259 shows and drew more than 4.5 million fans.