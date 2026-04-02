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Michigan: Here’s How Many Billionaires the State Has Produced

According to a study from Forbes, a record 3,428 entrepreneurs, investors and heirs made the outlet’s World’s Billionaires list in 2026. The world has more billionaires than ever before. According…

Anne Erickson
According to a study from Forbes, a record 3,428 entrepreneurs, investors and heirs made the outlet's World's Billionaires list in 2026.
Getty Images / Chung Sung-Jun

According to a study from Forbes, a record 3,428 entrepreneurs, investors and heirs made the outlet's World's Billionaires list in 2026.

The world has more billionaires than ever before. According to a study from Forbes, a record 3,428 entrepreneurs, investors and heirs made the outlet's World's Billionaires list in 2026, which is 400 more than made the cut in 2025.

"Put another way, the planet added more than one new billionaire every day over the past 12 months," Forbes states in a March 20 feature rattling off the latest numbers. "Even more astonishing is the money: As a group, the billionaire class is $4 trillion richer than last year. Their combined wealth now stands at a record $20.1 trillion."

So, their fortune, according to Forbes, is $5.8 billion in 2026, up from $5.3 billion in 2025. With that in mind, how many of these rich individuals has the state produced?

Research Shows How Many Billionaires Michigan Has Produced

The crew at Visual Capitalist has a feature out, published on March 27, that shows how many billionaires each state has produced. The study uses information about where America's richest people were born based on a 2026 PlayersTime analysis of the Forbes Real-Time List. "It covers 1,647 billionaires with available birthplace data and compares both each state's total billionaire births and its rate per 1 million people," the outlet states.

A few key takeaways are that New York has the most U.S. billionaire births with 90, which is more than California and Texas combined. Also, on a per-capita basis, New York is also at the top of the tally, and it's the city that's created the most in the entire world.

The publication notes that "New York's sky-high position reflects not only its namesake city's central role in the global economy, but also its historic wealth centers like Westchester Country, which has the highest property taxes in the country."

So, let's get to our state. According to their research, Michigan has birthed 17 billionaires, and there are 1.7 per one million people.

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Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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