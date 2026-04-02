KISS Commercial Free Cash

You could win a $1,000 with this nationwide contest! listen for the winning keyword weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 3pm, and 5pm from April 6 through May 8 for the keyword to win for the keyword to win.

HOW TO PLAY

Listen for your chance to win $1,000 in the nationwide cash contest! Download the 105.9 KISS FM Detroit app and listen for the winning keyword weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 3pm, and 5pm from April 6 through May 8 for the keyword to win.

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Once you hear the keyword, enter it into the KISS FM Detroit app, online at kissfmdetroit.com or by texting to 45911 by :25 past the hour. If your name is chosen as a winner in our company-wide contest, you'll get hooked up with $1,000!

Download the 105.9 Mobile in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.