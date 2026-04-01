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Michigan Lottery: $5 “Money Rush” instant tickets

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN Listen to Mason & Starr, April 13-17, for your…

Doug Warner
money rush

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets.

LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN

Listen to Mason & Starr, April 13-17, for your chance to call in and win.

This month's feature is $5 Money Rush instant tickets

You could win 10 – $5 “Money Rush” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery. You can win up to $500,000 and if you reveal a “50” in any bonus $50 spot, you win $50 instantly. You can win up to 15 times. $5 “Money Rush” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery, it’s instant fun for everyone

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michigan lottery
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
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