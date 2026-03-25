Win tickets to Live, Lit & Laughter May 23rd at The Fox Theatre!

Detroit, get ready for a night where sharp punchlines meet big-stage energy. Live, Lit & Laughter comes to the Fox Theatre on May 23, bringing together a lineup of standout comedians for one unforgettable evening in the heart of downtown.

KISS-FM has your FREE tickets to the show. Register below!

Headlined by Kountry Wayne, the show also features DeRay Davis, Bill Bellamy, Tony Rock, Bubba Dub, Foolish, and Kelly Kellz—a mix of seasoned veterans and crowd-favorite voices who know how to command a room. Each comic brings a distinct style, from relatable storytelling and quick-hit observations to bold commentary and high-energy delivery. The result is a show that keeps the momentum going from the opening set through the final closer.

Kountry Wayne’s sharp timing and personal storytelling have made him one of the most recognizable names in comedy today. DeRay Davis adds a polished, fast-paced presence, while Bill Bellamy brings the smooth confidence that’s made him a fan favorite for decades. Tony Rock delivers direct, intelligent humor, and Bubba Dub, Foolish, and Kelly Kellz round out the night with performances that keep the audience engaged and the laughter steady.

The Fox Theatre provides the perfect backdrop. Its historic setting and rich acoustics elevate the experience, turning a comedy show into a full night out. From the first spotlight to the final ovation, this event offers more than stand-up—it delivers a shared experience that fills the room with energy.

Event Highlights:

Live, Lit & Laughter

Featuring Kountry Wayne, DeRay Davis, Bill Bellamy, Tony Rock, Bubba Dub, Foolish & Kelly Kellz

May 23

Fox Theatre – Detroit, MI

Purchase your tickets here!

Register to win free tickets below!