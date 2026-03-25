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Earth, Wind & Fire Sets Nine-Show October Run at Venetian Theatre

Earth, Wind & Fire will return to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas this fall. Nine performances will take place between Oct. 16 and Oct. 31. Each…

Briana Kelley
Earth, Wind & Fire performs onstage as Keep Memory Alive hosts star-studded lineup at annual "Power Of Love" gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Gabe Ginsberg / Stringer via Getty Images

Earth, Wind & Fire will return to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas this fall. Nine performances will take place between Oct. 16 and Oct. 31. Each show begins at 8:30 p.m.

Dates include Oct. 16, 17, 18, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30, and 31. Tickets start at $65, plus fees.

Since forming in 1969, the group has made 23 albums, bringing hits like "September," "Let's Groove" and "Shining Star" to millions of fans with over 100 million sold across the globe.

Earth, Wind & Fire earned nine GRAMMY Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. The band has performed at the resort since 2018, selling out more than 50 shows during that span.

Vocalist Philip Bailey leads the group today with Bassist Verdine White and vocalist-percussionist Ralph Johnson. They last appeared at the venue in October 2025 for a nine-show engagement.

Citi cardmembers have access to pre-sale tickets starting March 24 at 10 a.m. PT. The window closes Thursday, March 26, at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. More pre-sales will run throughout the week.

General sales begin Friday, March 27, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

Earth Wind & FirePhilip Bailey
Briana KelleyWriter
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