Win tickets to For the Love of Hip Hop & R&B — Live at Music Hall April 25th!

A lineup built on real records, real voices, and lasting impact is coming to Detroit. For the Love of Hip Hop and R&B takes over the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts on April 25th, bringing together artists who helped define the sound of a generation—and 105.9 KISS-FM is giving you a chance to be in the room.
Featuring Q Parker, Michel’le, Big Daddy Kane, Troop, Force MD's, and Ready for the World, this show brings a mix of hip hop lyricism and R&B vocals that still connect today.
This is the kind of night where the audience knows the words before the first chorus hits. From smooth harmonies to sharp, confident delivery, each artist brings their own style while sharing a common thread—music that has stayed relevant over time. The setting at Music Hall keeps it close, giving the night an atmosphere that feels personal and focused on the performance.
Expect a steady flow of recognizable tracks, moments that take you back, and a crowd that’s fully engaged from start to finish. It’s a reminder of how these records were meant to be experienced—live, with the energy of a room that understands their place in the culture.
Event Details:
- For the Love of Hip Hop and R&B
- April 25th
- Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts – Detroit
- Purchase tickets here!
105.9 KISS-FM is giving listeners the opportunity to be part of it. If this music has ever been part of your rotation, this is a night worth showing up for.
Register To Win Below.
Contest details: For this contest, enter online at kissfmdetroit.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Tuesday March 24, 2026 and 11:00Pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Wednesday April 22, 2026. KISS-FM will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Wednesday April 22, 2026 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of KISS-FM. KISS's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here KISS Detroit Master Rules - 105.9 Kiss-FM