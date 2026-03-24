Win tickets to For the Love of Hip Hop & R&B — Live at Music Hall April 25th!

A lineup built on real records, real voices, and lasting impact is coming to Detroit. For the Love of Hip Hop and R&B takes over the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts on April 25th, bringing together artists who helped define the sound of a generation—and 105.9 KISS-FM is giving you a chance to be in the room.

Featuring Q Parker, Michel’le, Big Daddy Kane, Troop, Force MD's, and Ready for the World, this show brings a mix of hip hop lyricism and R&B vocals that still connect today.

This is the kind of night where the audience knows the words before the first chorus hits. From smooth harmonies to sharp, confident delivery, each artist brings their own style while sharing a common thread—music that has stayed relevant over time. The setting at Music Hall keeps it close, giving the night an atmosphere that feels personal and focused on the performance.

Expect a steady flow of recognizable tracks, moments that take you back, and a crowd that’s fully engaged from start to finish. It’s a reminder of how these records were meant to be experienced—live, with the energy of a room that understands their place in the culture.

Event Details:

For the Love of Hip Hop and R&B

April 25th

Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts – Detroit

Purchase tickets here!

105.9 KISS-FM is giving listeners the opportunity to be part of it. If this music has ever been part of your rotation, this is a night worth showing up for.

Register To Win Below.