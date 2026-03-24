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Toni Braxton Leaves Minneapolis Show Early After Emergency

Fans showed up ready to sing along, but the night took an unexpected turn. Toni Braxton had to leave the stage early during a stop in Minneapolis, leaving many wondering…

Kayla Morgan
Toni Braxton performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

Fans showed up ready to sing along, but the night took an unexpected turn. Toni Braxton had to leave the stage early during a stop in Minneapolis, leaving many wondering what happened.

The “He Wasn’t Man Enough” singer, 58, is currently touring with New Edition and Boyz II Men on the New Edition Way Tour, which stopped at the Target Center on Sunday, March 22. But Braxton wasn’t able to finish her usual set.

Braxton Speaks Out

The next day, she addressed fans directly on Instagram Stories, explaining why she had to step away.

"My loves, I am so sorry I wasn’t able to finish the show last night. I had an unexpected personal emergency and had no choice but to step away," she wrote.

"You deserved my everything and I hate that I couldn’t give it to you," continued Braxton. "I feel your love from here. Thank you for understanding."

What Was Missed

On this tour, Braxton performs shorter sets alongside the other acts, usually singing about nine songs, including hits like “Un-Break My Heart.” It’s still unclear which songs were cut from the Minneapolis show.

Representatives for the tour have not shared additional details.

Balancing Health and the Stage

While Braxton didn’t explain the exact reason for the emergency, she has been open in the past about her health challenges. She lives with systemic lupus erythematosus, a condition that can make touring more difficult. She also had emergency heart surgery in 2022.

Before starting her Las Vegas residency with Cedric the Entertainer in 2024, she talked about the pressure of returning to the stage.

"I've been feeling okay, that's been the anxiety, just making sure I'm ready," she said at the time. "My doctor said I'm ready to go. I got checked off, everything's good, but there is a little anxiety performing and having that health scare. But the man upstairs said it's going to be okay, so I know I'm going to be alright."

Taking It One Step at a Time

Braxton has also shared how she tries to stay balanced while working, even if she admits she’s not perfect about it.

"You know what? I don't always eat good 'cause I'm a burger girl, so I'm not going to sit here and lie and say, 'Oh, I eat real good.' I try to eat as healthy as I can, especially when I'm working, I try to be disciplined, but I have to have those burgers and things like that," she said.

She emphasized that pacing herself is key.

"I just try to pace it. Pacing is very important, and if I feel like I'm overdoing it, I know to take a break. Sometimes it's hard to do that. You don't recognize when you're being stressed a little bit or overdoing it, so I just know to pace it and then everything's fine."

Even with the unexpected ending, her message to fans was clear. She appreciates their support and plans to keep going, one show at a time.

Toni Braxton
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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