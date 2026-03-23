Brandy Set for Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor
Brandy is set to receive one of entertainment’s most visible honors. The singer and actress will be awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 30, with…
Brandy is set to receive one of entertainment’s most visible honors. The singer and actress will be awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 30, with the ceremony taking place on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.
According to Billboard, the event will feature appearances from actress and producer Issa Rae and legendary songwriter Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, both of whom are expected to speak during the ceremony.
Longstanding Industry Connections
Babyface’s connection to Brandy dates back to one of her early career milestones. He wrote “Sittin’ Up in My Room,” a standout track from the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack that became one of her breakthrough hits in the mid-1990s.
Continued Recognition
The Walk of Fame honor adds to a growing list of recent recognitions for Brandy. Earlier this year, she was celebrated at the Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective, alongside artists including Pharrell Williams and Kirk Franklin.
In a statement tied to the honor, Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said, “Brandy has captivated audiences for decades with a voice and artistry that helped shape modern R&B and inspire generations of performers.” She added that the recognition reflects both her musical achievements and her broader impact on pop culture.
A Lasting Catalog
Brandy’s catalog includes some of the most recognizable R&B records of the late ’90s and early 2000s, including “The Boy Is Mine,” her collaboration with Monica that held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 weeks.
What Comes Next
The honor comes during an active stretch for the singer. She is preparing for the release of her memoir, PHASES, which she has described as an effort to clarify her personal story following renewed attention around past relationships and public narratives.
Brandy is also slated to return to the stage this summer at Essence Fest 2026 in New Orleans, where she will perform alongside Monica. The festival, curated this year by Teyana Taylor, has already announced an R&B-focused lineup that includes Kehlani and Patti LaBelle.
With decades of influence behind her and new work ahead, Brandy’s recognition on the Walk of Fame marks both a milestone and a continuation of her career.