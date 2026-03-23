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Brandy Set for Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor

Brandy is set to receive one of entertainment’s most visible honors. The singer and actress will be awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 30, with…

Kayla Morgan
Singer Brandy performs the national anthem before the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Brandy is set to receive one of entertainment’s most visible honors. The singer and actress will be awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 30, with the ceremony taking place on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

According to Billboard, the event will feature appearances from actress and producer Issa Rae and legendary songwriter Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, both of whom are expected to speak during the ceremony.

Longstanding Industry Connections

Babyface’s connection to Brandy dates back to one of her early career milestones. He wrote “Sittin’ Up in My Room,” a standout track from the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack that became one of her breakthrough hits in the mid-1990s.

Continued Recognition

The Walk of Fame honor adds to a growing list of recent recognitions for Brandy. Earlier this year, she was celebrated at the Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective, alongside artists including Pharrell Williams and Kirk Franklin.

In a statement tied to the honor, Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said, “Brandy has captivated audiences for decades with a voice and artistry that helped shape modern R&B and inspire generations of performers.” She added that the recognition reflects both her musical achievements and her broader impact on pop culture.

A Lasting Catalog

Brandy’s catalog includes some of the most recognizable R&B records of the late ’90s and early 2000s, including “The Boy Is Mine,” her collaboration with Monica that held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 weeks.

What Comes Next

The honor comes during an active stretch for the singer. She is preparing for the release of her memoir, PHASES, which she has described as an effort to clarify her personal story following renewed attention around past relationships and public narratives.

Brandy is also slated to return to the stage this summer at Essence Fest 2026 in New Orleans, where she will perform alongside Monica. The festival, curated this year by Teyana Taylor, has already announced an R&B-focused lineup that includes Kehlani and Patti LaBelle.

With decades of influence behind her and new work ahead, Brandy’s recognition on the Walk of Fame marks both a milestone and a continuation of her career.

BrandyHollywood Walk OF Fame
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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