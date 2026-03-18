John Legend To Perform Solo Piano Show at Orlando’s Walt Disney Theater on March 19

John Legend brings his "A Night of Songs & Stories" to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on March 19 at 8 p.m. The show, staged in the Walt Disney Theater, features Legend alone at the piano, weaving personal stories with stripped-down performances from across his catalog.

"It feels so intimate for me," Legend said. "I feel really in conversation with the audience in a way that's more connected. The format of the show is just me sitting at the piano playing and telling my stories."

The evening draws on memories spanning Legend's upbringing, early career, and family life.

"I talk about the struggle to get signed," he said. "I talk about having a corporate job before I started working full-time in music. I tell some emotional stories about loss we had in my early childhood and some of the struggles we had as a family." Those reflections, paired with the stripped-down musical performances, create what Legend describes as a conversation with the audience rather than a traditional concert. "There are some vulnerable moments, some funny moments, some emotional moments," he said. "After the show, I just feel closer to everyone."

The format marks a deliberate departure from his larger productions. "I love the fully produced versions. I love my full band shows," he shared. "But there's something special about doing it stripped down and acoustic. I found a lot of my fans really enjoy hearing those renditions."

The Walt Disney Theater, which seats approximately 2,700, provides an acoustically focused alternative to the arenas Legend typically fills. The show includes selections from his most recent release, LEGEND (Solo Piano Version), alongside catalog favorites such as "All of Me" and "Tonight."

Legend's career achievements include 13 GRAMMY Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a Tony, and multiple Emmy Awards — making him one of a small group of entertainers to hold EGOT status. He credits the breadth of that work to a deliberate creative expansion. "The way that I got the EGOT was from being a producer," he said. "I won GRAMMYs as an artist, and I won an Oscar as a songwriter. But my Tony and Emmy are both as a producer."

That producing background now shapes his broader ambitions. "I've opened up my career to include more things where I get to work with other creatives," he said. "More collaboration, more expansion into other avenues of creativity."