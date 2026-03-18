ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

John Legend To Perform Solo Piano Show at Orlando’s Walt Disney Theater on March 19

John Legend brings his “A Night of Songs & Stories” to Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on March 19 at 8 p.m. The show, staged in the…

Jennifer Eggleston
John Legend performs onstage during the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman via Getty Images

John Legend brings his "A Night of Songs & Stories" to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on March 19 at 8 p.m. The show, staged in the Walt Disney Theater, features Legend alone at the piano, weaving personal stories with stripped-down performances from across his catalog.

"It feels so intimate for me," Legend said. "I feel really in conversation with the audience in a way that's more connected. The format of the show is just me sitting at the piano playing and telling my stories."

The evening draws on memories spanning Legend's upbringing, early career, and family life. 

"I talk about the struggle to get signed," he said. "I talk about having a corporate job before I started working full-time in music. I tell some emotional stories about loss we had in my early childhood and some of the struggles we had as a family." Those reflections, paired with the stripped-down musical performances, create what Legend describes as a conversation with the audience rather than a traditional concert. "There are some vulnerable moments, some funny moments, some emotional moments," he said. "After the show, I just feel closer to everyone."

The format marks a deliberate departure from his larger productions. "I love the fully produced versions. I love my full band shows," he shared. "But there's something special about doing it stripped down and acoustic. I found a lot of my fans really enjoy hearing those renditions."

The Walt Disney Theater, which seats approximately 2,700, provides an acoustically focused alternative to the arenas Legend typically fills. The show includes selections from his most recent release, LEGEND (Solo Piano Version), alongside catalog favorites such as "All of Me" and "Tonight."

Legend's career achievements include 13 GRAMMY Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a Tony, and multiple Emmy Awards — making him one of a small group of entertainers to hold EGOT status. He credits the breadth of that work to a deliberate creative expansion. "The way that I got the EGOT was from being a producer," he said. "I won GRAMMYs as an artist, and I won an Oscar as a songwriter. But my Tony and Emmy are both as a producer."

That producing background now shapes his broader ambitions. "I've opened up my career to include more things where I get to work with other creatives," he said. "More collaboration, more expansion into other avenues of creativity."

Tickets are available at drphillipscenter.org.

John Legend
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
SZA performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
MusicSZA Earns First Diamond Certifications With ‘Kill Bill’ and ‘Snooze’Kayla Morgan
Jay-Z at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals
MusicJay-Z to Reunite With The Roots as Roots Picnic 2026 HeadlinerKayla Morgan
Rapper Mystikal performs onstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca Cola at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
MusicMystikal Pleads Guilty to Third-Degree Rape in 2022 Louisiana Case, Faces Up to 20 YearsKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect