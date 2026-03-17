Win Tickets to Lil Wayne’s Carter Classics Tour at Pine Knob July 24th!

105.9 KISS-FM is giving listeners the chance to experience one of hip-hop’s most influential artists live this summer. Lil Wayne brings his 20 Years of Carter Classics Tour to metro Detroit on Friday, July 24, 2026 at Pine Knob Music Theatre—and KISS-FM listeners have the chance to win tickets.

For two decades, Lil Wayne has helped shape the sound of hip-hop. His Carter album series produced some of the most recognizable songs of the 2000s and 2010s, influencing artists across the industry. This tour celebrates that legacy, bringing fans a live performance built around the music that defined an era.

Joining the show is special guest 2 Chainz, known for his distinctive voice, chart-topping collaborations, and energetic stage presence. Together, the lineup promises a full night of music that blends lyrical skill, crowd favorites, and the kind of live performance that keeps fans on their feet.

The setting adds to the experience. Pine Knob Music Theatre has long been one of Michigan’s premier summer venues. As the sun sets and the stage lights come up, thousands of fans gather under the open sky for unforgettable performances—and this night will be one of the highlights of the season.

KISS-FM listeners know that some of the best shows come through Detroit, and this one is no exception. If Lil Wayne’s music has been part of your playlist over the years, this is your opportunity to see it performed live.

Show Details

Artist: Lil Wayne – 20 Years of Carter Classics Tour

Lil Wayne – 20 Years of Carter Classics Tour Special Guest: 2 Chainz

2 Chainz Date: Friday, July 24, 2026

Friday, July 24, 2026 Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, Michigan

Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, Michigan Purchase your tickets here!

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the night.

Register To Win Below.