This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 17

March 17 has seen many genre-defining moments and memorable events in Hip-Hop and R&B. One industry icon whose birthday falls on this date is R&B singer Tamar Braxton, who was born in 1977. The star shot to prominence in the 90s with the R&B group The Braxtons, which her sister, famous singer Toni Braxton, was also part of.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of Hip-Hop and R&B's most groundbreaking singles and albums have been released on March 17, including:

2009: Gorilla Zoe dropped his second album, Don't Feed da Animals. With guest performances from Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, and OJ Da Juiceman, the project reached No. 1 on the US Billboard Top Rap Albums chart and No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

Gorilla Zoe dropped his second album, Don't Feed da Animals. With guest performances from Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, and OJ Da Juiceman, the project reached No. 1 on the US Billboard Top Rap Albums chart and No. 8 on the Billboard 200. 2009: Queens rap duo Capone-N-Noreaga released their third album, Channel 10. Their first full-length release in nine years, it peaked at No. 136 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 21 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Queens rap duo Capone-N-Noreaga released their third album, Channel 10. Their first full-length release in nine years, it peaked at No. 136 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 21 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2014: Kevin Gates released his eleventh mixtape, By Any Means, under his Breadwinners Association label. It debuted at No. 17 on the Billboard 200, No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and No. 3 on the Top Rap Albums chart.

Kevin Gates released his eleventh mixtape, By Any Means, under his Breadwinners Association label. It debuted at No. 17 on the Billboard 200, No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and No. 3 on the Top Rap Albums chart. 2017: Rapper Rick Ross released his ninth studio album, Rather You Than Me, with a star-studded feature lineup including Nas, Future, Young Thug, Meek Mill, Gucci Mane, and Yo Gotti. The album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Rapper Rick Ross released his ninth studio album, Rather You Than Me, with a star-studded feature lineup including Nas, Future, Young Thug, Meek Mill, Gucci Mane, and Yo Gotti. The album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. 2017: Cuban-American rapper Pitbull dropped his tenth album, Climate Change. Supported by the singles “Options,” “Better On Me,” “Greenlight,” and “Messin' Around,” it debuted at No. 29 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 12 on the Top Rap Albums chart.

Cuban-American rapper Pitbull dropped his tenth album, Climate Change. Supported by the singles “Options,” “Better On Me,” “Greenlight,” and “Messin' Around,” it debuted at No. 29 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 12 on the Top Rap Albums chart. 2023: Singer T-Pain dropped his seventh studio album, On Top of the Covers, through Nappy Boy Entertainment and Empire Distribution. The cover album was received positively, with Black Sabbath lead singer Ozzy Osbourne describing T-Pain's cover of "War Pigs" as "the best cover of 'War Pigs' ever."

Singer T-Pain dropped his seventh studio album, On Top of the Covers, through Nappy Boy Entertainment and Empire Distribution. The cover album was received positively, with Black Sabbath lead singer Ozzy Osbourne describing T-Pain's cover of "War Pigs" as "the best cover of 'War Pigs' ever." 2023: Rapper Kaliii, known as Kali at the time, released the song "Area Codes." It featured an interpolation of the 2001 Ludacris song of the same name. The single gained traction on TikTok and peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Rapper Kaliii, known as Kali at the time, released the song "Area Codes." It featured an interpolation of the 2001 Ludacris song of the same name. The single gained traction on TikTok and peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100. 2023: Money Man released the mixtape Red Eye through Black Circle and Empire Distribution. Featuring guest appearances from Juney Knotzz, Peezy, and Babyface Ray, it debuted at No. 93 on the Billboard 200.

Money Man released the mixtape Red Eye through Black Circle and Empire Distribution. Featuring guest appearances from Juney Knotzz, Peezy, and Babyface Ray, it debuted at No. 93 on the Billboard 200. 2023: Eladio Carrión released his fourth album, 3men2 Kbrn, which debuted at No. 16 on the Billboard 200. The project featured guest appearances from 50 Cent, Future, Quavo, and Lil Wayne.

Cultural Milestones

March 17 has been a day of cultural developments that have shaped Hip-Hop and R&B:

Industry Changes and Challenges

Some of Hip-Hop and R&B's most controversial events and challenges are also associated with March 17:

1982: Samuel George succumbed to stab wounds sustained in a domestic dispute. He was the lead vocalist and drummer of the R&B/soul trio The Capitols, known for the 1966 smash hit “Cool Jerk,” which reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the Rhythm & Blues Singles chart.

Samuel George succumbed to stab wounds sustained in a domestic dispute. He was the lead vocalist and drummer of the R&B/soul trio The Capitols, known for the 1966 smash hit “Cool Jerk,” which reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the Rhythm & Blues Singles chart. 1997: Singer William Jermaine Stewart, best known for his 1986 hit, "We Don't Have to Take Our Clothes Off," died at age 39 of AIDS-related liver cancer.

Singer William Jermaine Stewart, best known for his 1986 hit, "We Don't Have to Take Our Clothes Off," died at age 39 of AIDS-related liver cancer. 2006: Brooklyn rapper and producer Professor X the Overseer passed away at the age of 49. He was a founding member of the hip-hop group X-Clan.

Brooklyn rapper and producer Professor X the Overseer passed away at the age of 49. He was a founding member of the hip-hop group X-Clan. 2019: R&B singer and producer Andre "Mr. Rhythm" Williams died at the age of 82. The legendary musician was known for songs such as "Jail Bait," "Bacon Fat," "Greasy Chicken,” and "Cadillac Jack." He was also the co-writer of the 1963 hit "Shake a Tail Feather."