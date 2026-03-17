It’s Time For A New Ride

Turn your tax refund into a new ride with Regina, the Queen of Car Loans. Tax season is here—and for a lot of people, that means one thing: Extra cash in your pocket. So the question is…what are you going to do with it? If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your ride (or finally getting one of your own), now is the perfect time to make your move—and Regina, the Queen of Car Loans, is ready to help you do it.

Make your tax refund work for you. Instead of letting that refund disappear on random expenses, put it toward something that actually makes your life easier every day—a reliable vehicle. When you use your tax refund as a down payment at Joe Lunghamer Chevrolet in Waterford, Regina and the dealership will match it up to $500. That means more flexibility in your budget, more vehicle options to choose from, and a better chance of driving off in something you LOVE.

Upgrade your lifestyle this spring. Let’s be real—Michigan winters are rough, and spring is all about fresh starts. Why keep relying on rideshares or borrowing a car when you could have your own set of keys? With Regina’s help, you can get into a dependable car, truck, or SUV, feel confident heading into summer, and drive something that fits your lifestyle (and your look).

Regina has built a reputation for helping people get approved and into vehicles—no matter their situation. She’s all about making the process simple, supportive, and stress-free. All you have to do is show up ready.

Head to Joe Lunghamer Chevrolet on Summit Street in Waterford and ask for Regina. Better yet—walk in and say: “I need to see the Queen.” Give her a call to get started: 248-297-6675.