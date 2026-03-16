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Dionne Warwick Alleges Rights Firm Took Millions in Royalties From Her Classic Songs

When you think of timeless pop and soul hits, the voice of Dionne Warwick is never far behind. But now the legendary singer is locked in a serious courtroom fight…

Kayla Morgan
Dionne Warwick performs onstage during the "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" Premiere Concert during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017 in New York City.
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

When you think of timeless pop and soul hits, the voice of Dionne Warwick is never far behind. But now the legendary singer is locked in a serious courtroom fight over who should be paid for those beloved recordings.

Warwick has filed a new countersuit accusing Artists Rights Enforcement Corp. of quietly collecting millions from her music catalog over many years. The newly filed legal complaint, obtained by Billboard, claims the company engaged in a long-running scheme involving royalties from some of Warwick’s most recognizable songs.

The filing marks a major shift in a dispute that has already been going on for months. The rights company originally sued Warwick last year, claiming she violated the terms of their partnership agreement.

A Dispute Over a 2001 Agreement

According to the countersuit, Warwick says the entire issue traces back to a short agreement she signed in 2001. At the time, the deal was meant to help recover unpaid royalties tied to her recordings from Warner Music Group.

Her attorneys argue that the company later used that document to claim a much bigger share of her income than originally intended. The countersuit says the firm began collecting millions tied to recordings that were made decades earlier.

The lawsuit references royalties from several of Warwick’s signature hits, including Walk On By, I Say a Little Prayer, I'll Never Fall in Love Again, That's What Friends Are For, and Do You Know the Way to San Jose.

In the filing, Warwick’s attorney Robert S. Meloni argued that the company’s public reputation does not match what he claims happened behind closed doors.

“Ms. Warwick seeks to expose AREC’s performative ethics and vindicate her rights,” Meloni wrote, accusing the firm of decades-long “pilfering” of the royalties generated by the singer’s recordings.

Dispute Also Involves Potential Catalog Deal

Warwick’s complaint also claims the company disrupted a possible business deal with Primary Wave, a major music publishing and catalog investment company.

According to the filing, Warwick had been exploring a transaction involving revenue streams tied to her recordings. The countersuit claims the rights firm contacted Primary Wave and told the company that Warwick did not have the authority to complete the deal.

The Other Side of the Fight

The countersuit follows a lawsuit the company filed in December 2025. In that case, Artists Rights Enforcement Corp. claimed Warwick violated their agreement by trying to cut the firm out of certain revenue streams connected to her catalog.

The dispute also involves a recent surge of attention around one of Warwick’s most famous songs. Walk On By was sampled in Doja Cat’s hit track Paint the Town Red, creating new royalty income tied to the recording.

A Company Built on Recovering Royalties

Artists Rights Enforcement Corp. was founded in 1977 by music industry figure Chuck Rubin. The company built its reputation by helping artists recover royalties they believed had gone unpaid.

Today, the company is run by Rubin’s daughter, Gabin Rubin.

Warwick’s countersuit argues that the firm eventually expanded its role far beyond the original recovery effort. According to her filing, the company began seeking half of the income from recordings dating back as far as 1962.

The legal fight is still unfolding, but the outcome could determine who ultimately profits from some of the most recognizable songs in pop music history.

Dionne Warwick
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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