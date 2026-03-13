Taj Jackson Pushes Back on Rumors of Janet and Jermaine Arguing Over ‘Michael’ Biopic

When a movie about the King of Pop is on the way, people are bound to talk. But according to Taj Jackson, not everything people are hearing about the Jackson family is true.

The singer and nephew of Michael Jackson recently spoke out after reports claimed Janet Jackson and Jermaine Jackson argued during a private screening of the upcoming biopic Michael. Taj suggested the story is being blown out of proportion and warned fans not to spread rumors.

Taj Responds to Reports

Taj Jackson, the son of Tito Jackson, shared his reaction on X after the reports started circulating.

“They absolutely can't stand the worldwide positivity and enthusiasm MJ is getting right now,” he wrote on Thursday (March 12). “Please don't inadvertently promote false stories, gossip, or lies. This is our MJ party now and they're weren't invited.”

His post appeared to push back on claims that tension broke out inside the Jackson family during a recent screening of the film.

What Happened at the Screening

The movie Michael, which stars Jaafar Jackson, Jermaine’s son, was reportedly shown to more than 60 relatives in Los Angeles, according to Page Six.

At first, the room was said to be full of excitement. But once the lights came back on, things reportedly shifted.

Sources claim Janet began sharing detailed criticism of the movie, talking about everything from acting to makeup.

One person allegedly present at the screening told the outlet, “She had something negative about almost every scene. The acting, the makeup, how the actors spoke, even how they walked. It was Janet deciding against the room that this movie wasn't going to meet her approval.”

The Reported Exchange

According to a witness cited by Page Six, Jermaine eventually responded to Janet’s comments during the gathering.

“You are going to miss this wave,” he reportedly told her. He also added, “You are so jealous — just get on the wave.”

Some younger family members were reportedly surprised by the moment, since they had never seen open conflict between Michael’s siblings before.

Reports of More Tension

Another report from TMZ claimed the disagreement continued after the screening during a phone call between Janet and Jermaine.

One source close to the family claimed to TMZ, “Janet's always been insanely jealous of Michael, and her career is in the toilet.”

According to the same report, Janet was the only person who reacted negatively to the film. Other relatives, including family matriarch Katherine Jackson, reportedly enjoyed the screening.

The source also said Janet's boyfriend applauded afterward and said, "Now that's a movie."

Family Support for the Film

Despite the reported disagreement, many members of the Jackson family are said to support the project. Much of that support centers on Jaafar Jackson’s performance as his famous uncle.

Early viewers have praised how closely he captures Michael’s voice, posture, and iconic dance moves.

Insiders said the criticism surprised relatives who expected the family to rally behind the project. Some also believe the reactions reflect deeper disagreements tied to long-running issues involving Michael’s estate and legacy.

Janet has been one of the relatives publicly supporting Michael’s daughter Paris Jackson in her legal fight involving the estate.

A Bigger Legacy Conversation

For Jermaine and others in the family, the film represents more than just a movie. Some see it as a chance to remind the world of Michael’s impact and reconnect the Jackson name with fans.

Michael died in 2009 after a fatal overdose, and the years since have included both celebration of his music and continued controversy surrounding allegations of child abuse that never led to a conviction during his lifetime.

Still, some relatives say the film is about remembering what made him special.

One source said, "Everybody in that room knows that Michael was lightning in a bottle. You can't recreate him. But you can remind the world what he meant."

Another relative reflected on the buzz surrounding the project, saying, "We keep looking for that moment again, [but] only Michael can give us that and he's not even with us anymore. But look at the talk this movie has generated worldwide. This isn't just about Michael. It's about us. It's about our legacy. It's about the comeback in store for all of us."

When the Film Arrives

The film was produced by Michael Jackson's estate. Janet did not participate in the production or appear in the movie, though a source told TMZ she was offered the chance to be involved and declined.