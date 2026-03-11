Dionne Warwick To Release Final Album ‘DWuets’ Featuring Cynthia Erivo and Kehlani

Dionne Warwick is wrapping up a 65-year run in music. The six-time GRAMMY winner plans to record one last album called DWuets, which will feature Cynthia Erivo, Kehlani, and several others.

The first track, "Ocean in the Desert," drops March 20 with Erivo. Kehlani will appear on the second release from the 85-year-old icon, per Billboard.

Diane Warren penned every track. Warwick's son Damon Elliott, who also manages her, produced the entire collection. The title merges Warren's initials with those of the music legend — their first time working together.

"It was such a joy to be in the studio harmonizing with such a talented entertainer as Cynthia," said Warwick in a press announcement. "We immediately bonded and had so much fun recording this beautiful song."

Erivo felt the same way about their time recording. "It was so warm being in the studio with Dionne; it was like a mother-daughter relationship," said Erivo, according to Billboard. "This experience was like the godmother of music coming in and saying to me, 'I knight you.'"

They met back in 2023 at the Kennedy Center Honors. Erivo sang "Alfie" that night while paying tribute to Warwick.

Elliott recalls watching the sessions unfold. "The experience of watching all of these young legends working with a real living legend was a thrill to watch," said the GRAMMY-winning producer. "Mom picked the lock for them, and they paid respect to one of the greatest artists ever."

Warwick has a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award. She also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and made it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The GRAMMY Hall of Fame inducted three of her hits: "Walk on By," "Don't Make Me Over," and "Alfie."

"Alfie" climbed to No. 15 on pop charts back in 1967. It hit No. 5 on the R&B charts that same year.

Marcus Glenn designed all the visuals — the album cover and each single's artwork. Glenn, who served as the official artist for the 56th GRAMMY Awards, will auction off these pieces down the road.