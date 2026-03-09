Luther Vandross Estate Calls Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination ‘The Culmination of a Long Time Coming’

The late R&B legend's estate manager and longtime collaborator are celebrating his first-ever nomination to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, calling it an overdue recognition of an artist whose reach has only grown since his death.

Honored in 2025 with induction into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame for his 1981 debut album Never Too Much, Luther Vandross is now in the running for another major accolade. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced 17 performer nominees for 2026 induction, with 10 artists appearing on the ballot for the first time, including Vandross. Foundation Chairman John Sykes said the nominations recognize "the ever-evolving faces and sounds of Rock & Roll and its continued impact on youth culture."

Estate manager David Gottlieb remarks, "This is the culmination of a long time coming. I've been with the estate since 2010, and it's been on the to-do list. It's also very easy to make Luther's connection to rock and roll. David Bowie's 'Young Americans' doesn't happen without Luther in the room. The song is the first top 40 hit that Bowie had, and Luther's voice is all over that song and its structure. His credentials for being a singer, songwriter, producer, composer, everything. Isn't that rock and roll? He personifies all of it."

Vandross's enduring influence has been underscored by a new generation of artists drawing on his catalog. Kendrick Lamar's "Luther," featuring SZA — which samples Vandross's 1982 duet with Cheryl Lynn, "If This World Were Mine" — reigned atop the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 consecutive weeks and this year won two GRAMMY Awards: Record of the Year and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Bassist-producer Marcus Miller, a longtime collaborator of the studio singer-turned-star solo artist, tells Billboard with a laugh, "He'd probably start figuring out what he's going to wear. But like I said in the documentary [2024's Luther: Never Too Much], he made no bones about wanting a GRAMMY. And when he got one, he was very proud. Being recognized was important to him — and this will be the icing on the cake."

Both Miller and Gottlieb point to love as the animating force behind Vandross's catalog. Miller has described his songs as the "Luther Vandross Book of Love," rooted in a deep personal investment in the subject. Gottlieb adds, "Luther was always saying something about the universal topic of love. It's one that all of us as human beings feel, strive for, and want. That's why his legacy is timeless, something that's constantly called back. Every generation is going to look at him the same way that generations look at Frank Sinatra or someone like that. It is never going to go away."