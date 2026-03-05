ContestsEvents
Community Talk with "Freeway" Ricky Ross!

Mason & Starr in the mornings are the ONLY Detroit radio morning show that continues to build relationships with the Detroit community and local celebrities with their weekly in studio…

Ben Perez

Mason & Starr in the mornings are the ONLY Detroit radio morning show that continues to build relationships with the Detroit community and local celebrities with their weekly in studio interviews.

With Community Talk, Mason & Starr have their hands on the pulse of Detroit with Guests who are active in the community, including local celebrities, police officers, comedians and more!

Check out the video of "Freeway" Ricky Ross on Life After the 80s Drug Trade!

"Freeway" Ricky Ross is an author and former drug kingpin. Since his release from prison in 2009, he's dedicated his time to educating today's youth on the ugly reality of his past life, through speaking engagements, mentoring and his book "The Untold Biography". Ross and Mason discuss the impact the book has had on its readers, the importance of discipline, and the true purpose of the criminal justice system.

