Chick-fil-A Reverses Change to Waffle Fries Recipe

It's official, Chick-fil-A heard the complaints, and they are making a change. A Chick-fil-A representative confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday that the Waffle Fries recipe will no longer contain pea starch.

In 2024, the popular fast food chain announced the added ingreatied to the "updated" recipe. They announced that the new adjustment would help make their fries "stay crisper, longer." But shortly after the adjustment, customers began to express their dislike for the new flavor of the fries.

"They added this P protein according to their website, so they don't get soggy. But now they just taste gross," said social media influencer Daryl-Ann Denner. "You know I love you, Chick-fil-A. You can do no wrong, except this lol."

Many other commenters stated the taste difference that the pea starch brought to the iconic staple. Some stated that they no longer enjoyed eating at the fast food restaurant following the recipe adjustment.

Well, they heard your cries and have reversed the change. PEOPLE confirmed that the restaurant updated the ingredients on their website to eliminate pea starch. Now, the company's website reads, “Does your Waffle Fry recipe contain Pea Starch? No.”

Chick-fil-A Adjusts Chicken in 2014

Also in 2024, Chick-fil-A made another adjustment to its chicken. This change came about for the first time in 10 years. The fast food restaurant left its "raised with antibiotics" commitment and shifted the process.