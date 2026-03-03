ContestsEvents
Jennifer Hudson Hints at Possible Common Surprise on Summer Tour

Kayla Morgan
Jennifer Hudson performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After months of juggling projects and appearances, Jennifer Hudson is focused on one thing this summer: the stage.

The singer and talk show host is preparing for a North American arena tour with Josh Groban, and she could not be more excited. For Hudson, performing live is not just another job. It is where everything started.

Looking ahead to the tour, the EGOT winner shared some updates and feels with PEOPLE, she is thrilled to share the spotlight with someone she deeply admires and is also excited “just to perform again.”

Back to Her Musical Foundation

"Music is the base for me," the singer, actress, and talk show host shared with the outlet. "I can't wait to get back to the musical base in concert form."

Even though Hudson has built a successful career in film, television, and daytime talk, music is still her first love. Being in front of a live audience brings an energy that cannot be replaced.

"That is what I'm most looking forward to doing right now, is getting out there on tour and performing," added Hudson. "[There's] nothing like it."

The 16-date tour begins in Montreal on June 2 and wraps up July 3 in Salt Lake City. Groban has already teased “duet possibilities,” which has fans wondering what special moments might happen onstage.

Could Common Join Her?

Another big question is whether Hudson’s boyfriend, Common, might make a surprise appearance.

"You know what? We'll see. We'll see. I wouldn't count that out," said the singer.

She added a little mystery to the idea.

"How the music hits us is how we respond," she teased. "So, if it's on his spirit, my spirit, out spirit, you may get to see that."

Hudson first sparked romance rumors with Common, whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn, in 2022. Still, she said the tour plans are not fully set.

"I don't know, but it's still early on as far as the program for the tour [and] what the music will be."

More Than Just Music

The tour was first announced during a December episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, where Hudson and Groban shared the news together. At the time, the “You Raise Me Up” singer said he felt “honored” to hit the road with Hudson.

Outside of rehearsals and tour prep, Hudson is also partnering with Credit One Bank to launch its new Cards on the Table game. The game helps users learn about “building good credit habits” and answers “commonly asked questions” about credit in a simple and easy-to-understand way.

With a summer full of concerts ahead, Hudson seems most excited about one simple thing: stepping back into the music that started it all.

CommonJennifer Hudson
Kayla MorganWriter
