Anderson .Paak Explains His Legal Disclaimer Tattoo on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’
Most people write wills on paper, Anderson .Paak decided to write his on his skin.
The Grammy-winning artist recently stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers and ended up explaining one of the most unusual tattoos in music. It is not a design or a lyric. It is a legal warning.
A Disclaimer in Ink
During the interview, host Seth Meyers held up a photo of the tattoo and pointed out how official it looked.
"This is like...It looks like this is a legal disclaimer," Meyers said, holding up a picture of .Paak's tattoo.
"It is, yeah," the musician replied.
The tattoo sits on .Paak’s right forearm, and it is very clear about his wishes. When asked to read it out loud, .Paak recited the message, which states that he does not want any unreleased material issued posthumously. Meyers reacted with surprise, noting how serious the statement sounded.
"That is… I mean, you must really be worried if you want to put that on you," Meyers said.
"I'm real particular," .Paak responded.
No Vault Surprises
The message is simple. .Paak does not want unfinished songs, demos, or any hidden tracks released after he dies. By putting it in permanent ink, he is making sure there is no confusion. It is a direct instruction to his estate and record labels.
His choice stands out because posthumous albums have become more common in recent years. After artists pass away, record labels and estates sometimes release music that was never officially finished. One example is Pop Smoke, whose team released new material after his death. These projects often spark debate among fans about whether the music truly reflects what the artist wanted. Other artists include Mac Miller and Juice WRLD.
By tattooing his decision onto his arm, .Paak is making his position clear in the most permanent way possible. For him, it is not just body art. It is a boundary.