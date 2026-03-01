Michigan Lottery: $5 “$500,000 Bonus Scratch Multiplier” instant tickets

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets.

Listen to Mason & Starr in The Morning, March 16-20, for your chance to call in and win.

You could win 10 – $5 “$500,000 bonus scratch multiplier” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery. You can win up to $500,000 and multiply your prize up to 50 times. With over $28.7 million in total prizes. $5 “$500,000 bonus scratch multiplier” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery, it’s instant fun for everyone.