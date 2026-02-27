Win Tickets to Voice of Hope March 3rd!

An Inspiring Night of Music

105.9 KISS-FM invites you to experience an evening that brings powerful vocals, uplifting messages, and live musicianship together on one stage. Voice of Hope is coming to the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts on March 3rd, and we’re giving you the chance to be in the room.

This is more than a concert. It’s a night built around songs that move people forward — music rooted in faith, resilience, and community. Picture the lights dimming as the band begins to play. The first voice rises with clarity and conviction. The audience settles in, listening closely, then joining in. The energy builds song by song, blending heartfelt ballads with moments that fill the entire theater with sound.

The Macomb Center offers the kind of setting where every note carries. Clean acoustics. Comfortable seating. A stage built for performances that connect. Whether you attend with family, friends, or that one person who shares your love for meaningful music, this is an experience designed to leave an impression long after the final song.

For listeners who appreciate strong vocals, live arrangements, and music with purpose, Voice of Hope delivers exactly that.

Event Details:

Voice of Hope

March 3rd

Macomb Center for the Performing Arts

An evening of inspirational live music

Purchase tickets here!

Register To Win Below. All winners' names will be on a guest list at the Theater!