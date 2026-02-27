Win Tickets to Voice of Hope March 3rd!

An Inspiring Night of Music
105.9 KISS-FM invites you to experience an evening that brings powerful vocals, uplifting messages, and live musicianship together on one stage. Voice of Hope is coming to the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts on March 3rd, and we’re giving you the chance to be in the room.
This is more than a concert. It’s a night built around songs that move people forward — music rooted in faith, resilience, and community. Picture the lights dimming as the band begins to play. The first voice rises with clarity and conviction. The audience settles in, listening closely, then joining in. The energy builds song by song, blending heartfelt ballads with moments that fill the entire theater with sound.
The Macomb Center offers the kind of setting where every note carries. Clean acoustics. Comfortable seating. A stage built for performances that connect. Whether you attend with family, friends, or that one person who shares your love for meaningful music, this is an experience designed to leave an impression long after the final song.
For listeners who appreciate strong vocals, live arrangements, and music with purpose, Voice of Hope delivers exactly that.
Event Details:
- Voice of Hope
- March 3rd
- Macomb Center for the Performing Arts
- An evening of inspirational live music
- Purchase tickets here!
Register To Win Below. All winners' names will be on a guest list at the Theater!
Contest details: For this contest, enter online at kissfmdetroit.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Friday February 27, 2026 and 11:00Pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Monday March 2, 2026. KISS-FM will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday March 2, 2026 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of KISS-FM. KISS's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here KISS Detroit Master Rules - 105.9 Kiss-FM