Fat Joe, DJ Khaled Release Shampoo That Eliminates Gray Hairs

Fat Joe and DJ Khaled are teaming up to create a new shampoo. The product gets rid of grey hair and makes your beard revert to its normal color. Rewind…

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: (L-R) Fat Joe and DJ Khaled attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images,,)

Fat Joe and DJ Khaled are teaming up to create a new shampoo. The product gets rid of grey hair and makes your beard revert to its normal color.

Rewind It 10, the company co-founded by Fat Joe and DJ Khaled, announced the game-changing shampoo formula. The shampoo is named the Rewind It 10 Men's Progressive Greyaway Shampoo. The product is available at CVS and on the company's website for $14.99. By summer, customers can expect to see it on Amazon and in Sally Beauty.

The shampoo is made with argan oil, chestnut seed extract, and hydrolysed pea protein. It was created to "cleanse while gradually blending natural dark color while reducing the appearance of grey hair and beard,” according to a press release.

Both Fat Joe and DJ Khaled also discuss their feelings about the product in the press release. "I call this progressive – take your time and Rewind the time," said Khaled. "I really believe this shampoo has the potential to disrupt the men's hair coloring market," said Fat Joe. "There's no other product like this available with our powerful formula."

For more information on the product, visit their site.

