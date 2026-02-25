Win Tickets to The Dramatics featuring L.J. Reynolds at MotorCity Casino’s Sound Board!

Detroit, this is the kind of night that brings back memories and makes new ones at the same time. 105.9 KISS-FM is giving you the chance to experience The Dramatics featuring L.J. Reynolds live at MotorCity Casino’s Sound Board on April 10th — and you could be there.

For decades, The Dramatics have delivered smooth harmonies, powerful vocals, and songs that helped define classic R&B. With L.J. Reynolds at the mic, the group continues to bring the energy, polish, and unmistakable sound that made them a staple on playlists across generations.

Picture it: the lights dim inside Sound Board. The band locks into that familiar groove. The first notes hit and the crowd responds instantly. It’s the kind of show where couples sing along, friends nod to the rhythm, and every chorus feels like a shared moment. This is grown, polished R&B performed the way it was meant to be heard — live and up close.

Whether you’ve followed The Dramatics for years or you simply appreciate real vocals and tight musicianship, this is a night built for true music fans.

Event Details:

The Dramatics featuring L.J. Reynolds

Friday, April 10th

Sound Board at MotorCity Casino

An intimate concert setting with premium sound

You can purchase tickets here!

105.9 KISS-FM is proud to send listeners to one of the most anticipated classic R&B shows of the season. If you want to be in the room when these legendary hits come to life, this is your opportunity.

