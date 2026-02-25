Win tickets to See Rahsaan Patterson Live at MotorCity Casino’s Sound Board!

KISS-FM is giving you the chance to see Rahsaan Patterson in concert at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino on April 12th — and this is a show true music lovers won’t want to miss.

With a career that spans R&B, soul, neo-soul, hip hop, and funk, Rahsaan Patterson brings depth, musicianship, and unmistakable vocals to every stage he steps on. From smooth, late-night grooves to songs that hit with raw emotion and tight rhythm, his live performances are layered, personal, and powerful. This isn’t background music — it’s the kind of show that pulls you in from the first note and keeps you locked in until the final encore.

Sound Board offers the perfect setting for a night like this — an intimate space where every seat feels close to the music. You’ll hear the details. You’ll feel the bassline. You’ll catch every vocal run and every moment of connection between artist and audience.

What makes this night special:

A live performance from one of R&B’s most respected voices

A setlist filled with fan favorites and deep cuts

An intimate venue designed for pure sound

A grown, sophisticated crowd that truly appreciates the music

Whether you’ve followed Rahsaan since the beginning or you’ve recently rediscovered his catalog, this is your chance to see him do what he does best — live and in his element.

Don’t miss your opportunity.

