Mason & Starr’s Soul Scramble

Your Wednesday just got a whole lot smoother. Every Wednesday, Mason & Starr are bringing back that classic Soul Train energy Tune in for our Soul Scramble, a word game…

Your Wednesday just got a whole lot smoother.

Every Wednesday, Mason & Starr are bringing back that classic Soul Train energy Tune in for our Soul Scramble, a word game inspired by the legendary Soul Train’s “Scramble Board.”

Here’s how it works:

Each Wednesday morning, we will post a scrambled word to this page starting at 6am. When you hear the cue to call on Wednesday, call Mason & Starr with your answer to the scramble. It could be an artist, a classic R&B hit, or a soulful phrase that takes you back. Get it right, and you could win that week's prize!

After 10am on Wednesday, the web page is taken down and will repost the following Wednesday morning at 6am. The feature will be promoted throughout the week to invite listeners to go on line every Wednesday morning and play to win.

February 25th, 2026 WORD is:

ILNOEL RIICHE

Mason & Starr
Ben PerezWriter
