ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Community Talk with Mic Larry!

Mason & Starr in the mornings are the ONLY Detroit radio morning show that continues to build relationships with the Detroit community and local celebrities with their weekly in studio…

Ben Perez

Mason & Starr in the mornings are the ONLY Detroit radio morning show that continues to build relationships with the Detroit community and local celebrities with their weekly in studio interviews.

With Community Talk, Mason & Starr have their hands on the pulse of Detroit with Guests who are active in the community, including local celebrities, police officers, comedians and more!

Watch the interview with Mic Larry talking about the athletic background in his family!

community talkMason & Starr
Ben PerezWriter
Related Stories
Community Talk with Kaamel Hausan!
UncategorizedCommunity Talk with Kaamel Hausan!Ben Perez
Community Talk with Jalen Rose and Ty Mopkins
Mason & StarrCommunity Talk with Jalen Rose and Ty MopkinsBen Perez
Solutions not slogans detroit mayoral candidates
Mason & StarrSolutions not Slogans: Detroit Mayoral CandidatesDoug Warner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect