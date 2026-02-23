Community Talk with Jalen Rose and Ty Mopkins

Mason & Starr in the mornings are the ONLY Detroit radio morning show that continues to build relationships with the Detroit community and local celebrities with their weekly in studio interviews.

With Community Talk, Mason & Starr have their hands on the pulse of Detroit with Guests who are active in the community, including local celebrities, police officers, comedians and more!

This week, Mason & Starr Welcomed Jalen Rose and Ty Mopkins into the Studio: