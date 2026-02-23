ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Community Talk with Jalen Rose and Ty Mopkins

Mason & Starr in the mornings are the ONLY Detroit radio morning show that continues to build relationships with the Detroit community and local celebrities with their weekly in studio…

Ben Perez

Mason & Starr in the mornings are the ONLY Detroit radio morning show that continues to build relationships with the Detroit community and local celebrities with their weekly in studio interviews.

With Community Talk, Mason & Starr have their hands on the pulse of Detroit with Guests who are active in the community, including local celebrities, police officers, comedians and more!

This week, Mason & Starr Welcomed Jalen Rose and Ty Mopkins into the Studio:

Check out the Jalen Rose and Ty Mopkins interview as they promote their new series South West High. They talk about the show and also Detroit culture in general, the Pistons, Jalen's academy, etc.

community talkMason & Starr
Ben PerezWriter
Related Stories
Solutions not slogans detroit mayoral candidates
Mason & StarrSolutions not Slogans: Detroit Mayoral CandidatesDoug Warner
From Redford to Broadway: The Rise of Detroit’s Own William Delaney
Mason & StarrFrom Redford to Broadway: The Rise of Detroit’s Own William DelaneyMason
New York Knicks v Detroit Pistons
105.9 Kiss-FMDetroit Pistons Tipoff Season Wednesday & Mason Has Tickets For YouClay Church
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect