Community Talk with Jalen Rose and Ty Mopkins
Mason & Starr in the mornings are the ONLY Detroit radio morning show that continues to build relationships with the Detroit community and local celebrities with their weekly in studio…
Mason & Starr in the mornings are the ONLY Detroit radio morning show that continues to build relationships with the Detroit community and local celebrities with their weekly in studio interviews.
With Community Talk, Mason & Starr have their hands on the pulse of Detroit with Guests who are active in the community, including local celebrities, police officers, comedians and more!
This week, Mason & Starr Welcomed Jalen Rose and Ty Mopkins into the Studio:
Check out the Jalen Rose and Ty Mopkins interview as they promote their new series South West High. They talk about the show and also Detroit culture in general, the Pistons, Jalen's academy, etc.