The Jennifer Hudson Show Renewed for Season 5

The spirit tunnels are not going away anytime soon! The Jennifer Hudson Show is set to run for a fifth season on Fox. In a time when many of our favorite talk shows are saying goodbye, Hudson will return to our screens.

Spirit Tunnel Lives On For Another Season

The show is hosted by award-winning actress and singer Jennifer Hudson, with plenty of social media buzz. Reports state that the show has delivered year-over-year growth among adults 25-54. The average viewership of the show is also up by 10% for the same demographic. Currently, the show ranks as the #1 daytime talk show on TikTok and Threads.

With the overwhelming popularity of her "spirit tunnels" on social media, the show has gained millions of views and fans from the buzz. Her spirit tunnel videos are a major trend for celebrities, surpassing 6 billion total views overall on social media.

“Jennifer Hudson is a powerful force on all platforms and works incredibly well with all of our stations. We are excited to have her back for year five,” said Frank Cicha, EVP of Programming for Fox Television Stations, according to The Deadline.

Announcement of the show's renewal comes at a time when talk show cancellations have caused speculation. In recent news, The Kelly Clarkson Show and Sherri Sheppard both announced their shows are coming to an end.