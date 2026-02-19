Beyoncé Posts Cryptic Instagram Photos Tied to Super Bowl, Sparking Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny Collaboration Theories

ContestsEvents
Jennifer Eggleston
A split image of Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Bad Bunny
Kevin Winter via Getty Images / Amy Sussman via Getty Images / Ishika Samant via Getty Images

Fans are speculating that Beyoncé may have subtly teased a collaboration with Lady Gaga — or even a long-awaited sequel to their hit “Telephone” — after sharing a cryptic Instagram carousel tied to the Super Bowl.

The online reaction has been fervent, with many interpreting symbolic details in the posts as clues pointing to a continuation of the “Telephone” era, potentially expanded to include Bad Bunny. No confirmation has been issued by Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, or Bad Bunny.

The rumors began after Beyoncé posted a series of Super Bowl–themed images featuring recurring phone imagery. In the opening shots, she is seen holding a wired telephone. Other visuals include a smash burger, a football, and a carefully staged meal scene with American and Puerto Rican flags.

One image showing Beyoncé with both flags and a smash burger has fueled theories linking Bad Bunny — who has Puerto Rican heritage and Super Bowl ties — to the speculation. Fans have also zeroed in on a hamburger bite scene, connecting it to a Lady Gaga lyric referencing burgers, which they believe could hint at Gaga's involvement.

The speculation has also revived interest in the original “Telephone” collaboration, released in 2010. The cinematic music video famously ended with the words “To be continued…,” a mid-credits tease that has lingered in pop culture for more than 15 years. Despite the song's cultural impact, Beyoncé and Gaga have not performed it live together in over a decade and a half, adding to curiosity about a reunion or sequel.

Social media users have dissected the imagery frame by frame. "Does this mean that this means getting this plus this? What are your thoughts, team? Are we getting telefono?" Comedian Lasandra Vasquez asked in the video.

At this time, the discussion remains rooted in fan interpretation of the visuals, with no official announcement confirming a new collaboration or sequel.

Bad BunnyBeyonceLady Gaga
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
