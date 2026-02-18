This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: February 18

Feb. 18 is the anniversary of several momentous events that have shaped Hip-Hop and R&B history. One influential figure celebrating their birthday on this day is American rapper and record producer Dr. Dre, born on Feb. 18, 1965. The Compton, California, native rose to fame in the early 90s as a cofounder of the group N.W.A., credited with pioneering gangsta rap. Widely considered a cultural icon today, Dr. Dre was also instrumental in helping launch the careers of many successful artists, including Eminem, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day has seen chart-topping releases and career-defining achievements, shaping the legacies of music's biggest stars:

1985: The Boogie Boys released their debut album, City Life, through Capitol Records. It featured the hit single “A Fly Girl,” which charted at No. 102 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at No. 6 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album itself peaked at No. 56 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 6 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

1997: New Orleans rap group TRU dropped their fourth album, Tru 2 da Game, via No Limit Records. Produced by Beats By the Pound, the project peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It has since been certified double platinum by the RIAA.

2014: Juvenile released his eleventh album, The Fundamentals, on Rap-A-Lot Records. With guest appearances from Yo Gotti and Young Jeezy, it reached No. 47 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2022: Yeat dropped his second album, 2 Alive, which featured collaborations with Gunna, Young Thug, Ken Carson, and Yung Kayo. The project peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2022: Rapper Jack Harlow released "Nail Tech," the first single from his second studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You. The track peaked at No. 4 on Billboard's U.S. Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and was certified platinum.

2022: Hip-Hop phenom Kid Cudi and Japanese DJ and music producer Nigo released a new song titled "Want It Bad." The track, produced by Pharrell Williams, is the fifth single from Nigo's second studio album, I Know Nigo!.

Cultural Milestones

Feb. 18 marks the anniversary of many cultural milestones in hip-hop and R&B:

1984: Cameo returned to the charts with the single "She's Strange," peaking at No. 1 on the R&B chart for four weeks. It was also the group's first entry into the Hot 100 Pop chart, where it peaked at No. 47.

2003: The soundtrack album Cradle 2 the Grave for the action film of the same title was released. The album featured contributions from its star, DMX, along with other hip-hop artists such as G-Unit, Birdman, Fat Joe, Clipse, Foxy Brown, and Joe Budden. It peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2009: Michael Jackson's management announced that the music icon would auction off an array of treasures from his famous Neverland Ranch, including antique furniture, classic arcade cabinets, vintage Disneyana, and memorabilia from his life and career.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Many significant performances in R&B and Hip-Hop have occurred on Feb. 18:

1959: Ray Charles recorded his culture-shifting "What'd I Say." The song topped the R&B Singles chart and peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his biggest crossover hit.

2012: Stevie Wonder and Alicia Keys performed at an invitation-only memorial service for fallen music icon Whitney Houston at New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey. Music legend and close family friend Aretha Franklin was also slated to sing, but couldn't attend due to illness.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Feb. 18 marks the anniversary of many challenging moments in the hip-hop and R&B industry:

2013: R&B and soul singer Otis "Damon" Harris, a member of the iconic group The Temptations, died aged 62. The youngest member of the group, Harris, joined in 1971 following the departure of Eddie Kendricks.

2015: Willie C. Jackson, an original member of the R&B/doo-wop vocal group The Spaniels, died of a rare lung disease at the age of 79. He was the lead vocalist on the group's 1954 hit single "Play It Cool."

2021: Rapper Prince Markie Dee of the Brooklyn Hip-Hop trio The Fat Boys died aged 52. In addition to releasing seven studio albums with the trio, he had a successful solo career and produced songs for artists such as Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, and Jennifer Lopez.