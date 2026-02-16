Destiny’s Child Members Get Together for Dinner To Celebrate Michelle Williams’ Grammy Recognition

A reunion dinner brought together Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé, and Michelle Williams to celebrate Williams' 2026 GRAMMY nomination for Best Musical Theater Album for Death Becomes Her. The intimate gathering underscored the trio's enduring sisterhood years after their time as a group.

“I'm just gonna tell you this," began Rowland. "So, the other night, literally, it was myself and Bey and Michelle, and we were literally just together to celebrate Michelle's GRAMMY nom."

"We just shared a meal, but we laughed until we were crying," said Rowland

Williams earned the nomination for the original Broadway cast recording of Death Becomes Her, in which she stars as Viola Van Horn. The recognition marks her eighth GRAMMY nomination and her first solo-era nod outside Destiny's Child releases or gospel collaborations. She also returned to the GRAMMY red carpet in 2026, marking her first appearance at a ceremony in two decades.

The dinner follows several high-profile reunions. The trio previously performed together at Coachella in 2018, where Williams later shared on Watch What Happens Live that the performance carried a spontaneous energy, even as it required additional preparation. More recently, they reunited on stage for the finale of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour in Las Vegas in July 2025.

"And it's such a beautiful gift to be able to travel the world, but what we share away from DC is so rich," she added. "It's so rich, and it's so fulfilling, and it's such a blessing. And it's sisterhood at its finest. And I'm grateful for that."

Beyond the stage, the members continue to support one another personally and professionally. Williams celebrated Rowland's 45th birthday on Feb. 11.